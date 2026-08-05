Merrimack Valley Stand Down
Stand Down
When:
Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
New England Center and Home for Veterans
10 Reed St
Haverhill , MA
Cost:
Free
Please join service providers, employers, and community organizations in providing essential supportive services to Veterans, including: employment assistance, housing assistance, medical care, wellness programs, legal support, preventive services.
For more information visit nechv.org/standdown or Email StandDown@nechv.org.
VA Bedford in collaboration with New England Center and Home for Veterans and Department of Labor.