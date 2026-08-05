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Merrimack Valley Stand Down

Stand Down Merrimack Valley 2026 logo with star and flag elements.

Stand Down

When:

Fri. Aug 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

New England Center and Home for Veterans

10 Reed St

Haverhill , MA

Cost:

Free

Please join service providers, employers, and community organizations in providing essential supportive services to Veterans, including: employment assistance, housing assistance, medical care, wellness programs, legal support, preventive services.

For more information visit nechv.org/standdown or Email StandDown@nechv.org.

VA Bedford in collaboration with New England Center and Home for Veterans and Department of Labor. 

Other VA events

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