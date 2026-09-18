Women's Health Tele-town Hall

Join VA Bedford Healthcare System, VA Boston Healthcare System, VA Central Western Mass Healthcare System, and VA Providence Healthcare System for an upcoming Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall event. This is your opportunity to hear about VA programs, services, and resources designed to support Women Veterans, and to ask questions directly to our team.

There are two ways to join:

Call in: 833.380.0515

Audio stream: https://access.live/VABED



September 22, 2026

5:00 - 6:00 PM