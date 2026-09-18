Women's Health Tele-town Hall
Women Veterans, Town Hall
When:
Mon. Sep 21, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join VA Bedford Healthcare System, VA Boston Healthcare System, VA Central Western Mass Healthcare System, and VA Providence Healthcare System for an upcoming Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall event. This is your opportunity to hear about VA programs, services, and resources designed to support Women Veterans, and to ask questions directly to our team.
There are two ways to join:
Call in: 833.380.0515
Audio stream: https://access.live/VABED
September 22, 2026
5:00 - 6:00 PM