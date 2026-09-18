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Women's Health Tele-town Hall

Poster for Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall on September 22, 2026, with VA logo.

Women Veterans, Town Hall

When:

Mon. Sep 21, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join VA Bedford Healthcare SystemVA Boston Healthcare System, VA Central Western Mass Healthcare System, and VA Providence Healthcare System for an upcoming Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall event. This is your opportunity to hear about VA programs, services, and resources designed to support Women Veterans, and to ask questions directly to our team.

There are two ways to join: 

Call in: 833.380.0515

Audio stream:  https://access.live/VABED 

September 22, 2026
5:00 - 6:00 PM

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