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Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Women's Health Clinic Open House & Wellness Fair

Event flyer for "Own Your Wellness Fair" with photos of women and a sunset background.

Women Veteran; Wellness Fair

When:

Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 12

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us for our open house and wellness fair!

VA Bedford Healthcare System is proud to announce our newly designed Women’s Health Clinic, opened March 30, 2026, to meet the unique health care needs of women Veterans. Designed with Veteran input, the clinic offers a safe, welcoming, trauma-informed environment with expanded exam rooms and upgraded equipment.

Services include primary and preventive care, gynecology, reproductive care, postpartum support, menopause care, wellness programs, mental health support, nutrition education, acupuncture, chiropractic care, and fitness classes.

Serving more than 1,500 women Veterans, the clinic reflects Bedford VA’s commitment to inclusive, Veteran-centered care.

to register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bedford-va-healthcare-system-womens-clinic-open-house-new-tickets-2002650957925?aff=oddtdtcreator 


For more information please contact our Woman Veteran Program Manager at .

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