Car "Fit" Event to Help Older Drivers

Your safety and comfort behind the wheel are important to us. Many older drivers face challenges such as improper distance from the steering wheel, limited views from side mirrors, or incorrect seat and head restraint height. These issues can affect both safety and driving confidence.

We invite you to attend a free CarFit event designed specifically for older drivers. During this 20-minute check, trained professionals will help you adjust your vehicle for optimal fit and safety. Many participants leave with practical tips and greater peace of mind. Even if you have retired from driving, this event is open to your family members (or anyone who helps give you rides to appointments) to make sure you are as safe as possible when riding in the car.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, October 24

- Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Location: VA Bedford Healthcare System, 200 Springs Road, Bldg 70 Parking lot, Bedford, MA

To reserve your spot or learn more, please call Megan at

For additional information about CarFit, visit http://www.Car-Fit.org.

