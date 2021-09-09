Bedford Placeholder - Event
- When
-
Friday, Jul 9, 2021
7:26 a.m. – 8:26 a.m. CST
IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA BEDFORD
COVID-19 vaccines at VA Bedford: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see coming soon.
COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 800-838-6331 and select option #2 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for testing at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.
Prepare for a visit: We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and limit the number of visitors. We require everyone entering our facilities to wear a face mask. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.
For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know
For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).