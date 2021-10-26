Gloucester Veterans resource fair and open house
Gloucester VA Clinic open house
- When
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
- Where
VA Bedford Healthcare System, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at its Gloucester VA clinic on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
All Veterans are invited to stop and learn about the resources they have earned with their service. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site and get their VA identification cards. Costumes are welcome as long as they don't interfere with the administration of your flu shot.
The resource fair will also feature:
- Women’s health services
- Telehealth information
- Clinic tours
- Lowell Vet Center
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Veterans Legal Services
- Treasurer’s Welcome Home Bonus Division
- Flu shots for enrolled Veterans
The Gloucester VA Clinic is located at 199 Main St. Visit VA Bedford’s public website to learn more about our health care services and history. Like and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. VA Bedford – where your safe care is our mission.