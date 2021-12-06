 Skip to Content

LPN recruitment fair

Nurses wearing personal protective equipment

VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses.

When
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Where

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Check in at the main entrance to building 2

Cost
Free

Registration

You can also RSVP by calling 781-687-3948 to reserve your appointment time. 

Come work for a mission-driven organization that cares for our nation’s heroes!

VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses (LPNs)! 

We have a competency-based new graduate program that includes clinical and didactic education within a cohort. We’re actively recruiting new graduate LPNs who have passed their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in the past six months.

How the recruitment fair works:

  • Appointments in 15-minutes increments per COVID guidelines
  • Mask & social distancing required

We offer exceptional benefits:

  • Scholarship program
  • Continuing education
  • Transition to practice program

On site:

Our human resources benefits team will be on-site to answer your questions about other benefits offered and our recruitment team will be on site to take your contact info for applications and/or interviews from interested prospects. Feel free to bring a resume and references!

VA Bedford - Where your safe care is our mission.

