LPN recruitment fair
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Check in at the main entrance to building 2
- Cost
- Free
Registration
You can also RSVP by calling 781-687-3948 to reserve your appointment time.
Come work for a mission-driven organization that cares for our nation’s heroes!
VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses (LPNs)!
We have a competency-based new graduate program that includes clinical and didactic education within a cohort. We’re actively recruiting new graduate LPNs who have passed their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in the past six months.
How the recruitment fair works:
- Appointments in 15-minutes increments per COVID guidelines
- Mask & social distancing required
We offer exceptional benefits:
- Scholarship program
- Continuing education
- Transition to practice program
On site:
Our human resources benefits team will be on-site to answer your questions about other benefits offered and our recruitment team will be on site to take your contact info for applications and/or interviews from interested prospects. Feel free to bring a resume and references!