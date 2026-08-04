Health services

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

Annual exams

Initial diagnoses

Preventive care

Patient and family health education

Labs and blood work

Women's health care

Radiology (services provided on the main hospital campus)

Telehealth

Except for medical emergencies, primary care is provided only through scheduled appointments.

Patient Care Line

The Patient Care Line is a very important part of primary care, providing ready access to the primary care team. Patients may use this system to communicate with the team, receive clinical advice or answers to questions, request renewal of medications, and to make, change, or cancel a clinic appointment. All patients enrolled in primary care have access to this service.

To reach the Patient Care Line, call 800-838-6331-- available 24/7.