Celebrate Freedom 250: 215th Army Band Performs at VA Bedford

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2026

Bedford, MA - In celebration of two historic milestones, the Veterans Health Administration’s 80th Anniversary and America’s 250th birthday, VA Bedford will welcome the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

They will be performing a special Independence Day honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.

The event will bring patriotic music to inpatient Veterans, employees, families, and members of the community as VA Bedford joins VA medical centers across the country in marking these national commemorations. The performance underscores VHA’s eight decades of providing exceptional care to those who served and celebrates the enduring spirit of freedom that has shaped the nation for 250 years.

“Hosting the U.S. Army Band is a meaningful way for us to honor our Veterans while joining in these important national celebrations,” said Casey Sloan, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE/ formally Voluntary Services). “This concert brings our community together in recognition of the commitment, resilience, and patriotism demonstrated by those who served.”

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: VA Bedford Oval, 200 Springs Rd, Bedford, 01730**

Cost: Free and open to the public

** Free parking is available in lots 1, 2, and 2A. Handicap parking in lot 12.

This performance is part of ongoing celebrations that highlight VA’s mission, recognize the Veteran community, and honor the nation’s history as we look ahead to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Any updates about this event can be found on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/VABedfordHCS. To find out more about the 215th Army band visit https://www.215tharmyband.com/

For more information or questions about volunteer opportunities, please contact the CDCE at VHABEDCDCE@va.gov. For questions about this release, please contact VA Bedford Public Affairs Office at VHABedfordPublicAffairs@va.gov.