Interfacility VA Police Collaboration Helps Keep Veterans Safe on Campus

March 6, 2025

BEDFORD , MA — Police officers at the VA Bedford Medical Center are committed to protecting the Veterans they serve. Sometimes, that means protecting them from themselves.

VA Bedford is fortunate to have a VA Police K-9 Unit that not only supports its own campus but also assists VA facilities throughout New England that do not have one. Last week, VA Bedford police collaborated with the Northampton VA Medical Center to provide working dog assistance in a proactive effort to ensure a safe environment for Veterans.

During the operation, K-9 officers Kane and Xena, along with their handlers, Sergeants Michael Howard and Jeffrey Martin, conducted sweeps in parking lots and common areas. The K-9s’ alerted their handlers to potential contraband, leading officers to confiscate various forms of marijuana. While marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, it remains illegal on federal property.

"For Veterans in a substance abuse program, eliminating access to drugs can be a crucial step in their recovery,” said VA Bedford Police Chief Richard Brennan. “Our mission is not just enforcement, it’s also about doing our part to help Veterans get better."

The collaboration between VA Bedford and Northampton highlights the vital role of the VA Working Dog Program in maintaining a safe and supportive environment for Veterans. These trained K9 teams can detect substances that may jeopardize a Veteran’s progress in treatment programs.

"The VA Police K-9 Unit allows us to provide a different level of support for our Veterans," said K9 Trainer Sergeant Michael Howard. "These dogs are an invaluable resource in keeping our campuses safe and ensuring Veterans in treatment programs have the best possible chance at recovery."

Through interfacility partnerships like this, VA police continue to strengthen security measures while upholding the VA’s mission to care for those who served.