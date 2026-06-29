News releases
News Releases for VA Bedford health care.
April 29, 2022
Phase two expansion of the Haverhill VA Clinic is underway and Primary Care service is moving from the smaller Mill Street-facing space to the larger, renovated space on the opposite side of the building from Summer Street effective Monday, May 2.
April 25, 2022
VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back—in person—with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2022, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital starting at 12 p.m.
April 11, 2022
Starting Wednesday, April 13, VA Bedford will be providing second booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals by appointment.
December 20, 2021
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2022. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center.
December 6, 2021
VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses (LPNs) on Dec. 14 and 16, 2021, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the main hospital in Bedford.
November 4, 2021
Great news! VA Bedford Healthcare System has just launched a new website that will gives you better service and an easier online experience.
September 30, 2021
VA Bedford Healthcare System will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, under Emergency Use Authorization.
September 10, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently released a report examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a Veteran, Timothy White, on the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital campus, part of the VA Bedford Healthcare System.