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News releases

News Releases for VA Bedford health care.

  • April 29, 2022

    Phase two expansion of the Haverhill VA Clinic is underway and Primary Care service is moving from the smaller Mill Street-facing space to the larger, renovated space on the opposite side of the building from Summer Street effective Monday, May 2.

  • April 25, 2022

    VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back—in person—with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2022, at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital starting at 12 p.m.

  • April 11, 2022

    Starting Wednesday, April 13, VA Bedford will be providing second booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals by appointment.

  • December 20, 2021

    The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) has announced The Wall That Heals national tour schedule for 2022. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center.

  • December 6, 2021

    VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a recruitment fair for new graduate licensed practical nurses (LPNs) on Dec. 14 and 16, 2021, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the main hospital in Bedford.

  • November 4, 2021

    Great news! VA Bedford Healthcare System has just launched a new website that will gives you better service and an easier online experience.

  • September 30, 2021

    VA Bedford Healthcare System will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, under Emergency Use Authorization.

  • September 10, 2021

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) recently released a report examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a Veteran, Timothy White, on the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital campus, part of the VA Bedford Healthcare System.