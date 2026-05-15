VA Bedford HCS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

BEDFORD, MA - VA Bedford HCS received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA Bedford HCS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Building 6 Second Floor HVAC Modification

“This funding allows VA Bedford HCS to continue to drive change, modernizing and improving our infrastructure, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans,” said Barrett Franklin, Medical Center Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

Opened 34 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, Opening 34 new VA health care facilities, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 67% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration.

Completed 82,083,918 direct care appointments in FY2025, up 4.1% from FY2024.

Offered Veterans more than 2.3 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.

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