VA Bedford HCS to start second COVID-19 boosters

April 11, 2022

BEDFORD , MA — Starting Wednesday, April 13, VA Bedford will be providing second booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals by appointment.

The vaccine clinic has expanded days to Wednesday through Friday to accommodate the initial surge after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance in late March to allow a second booster with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at least four months after a first booster of any authorized or approved vaccine for:

individuals at least 50 years of age

individuals with immune compromise, or

individuals of any age who received Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 for their initial vaccine and booster dose.

Eligible Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, VA employees, and Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients who fall into one of the eligible categories for a second COVID vaccine booster may call the appointment line at 781-687-4000. Patients are reminded to bring their CDC vaccination card with them to their scheduled appointment.

The vaccine clinic is located in the auditorium of building 78 at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital, located at 200 Springs Road, Bedford, Massachusetts, 01730. The clinic will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

For more information, visit the COVID vaccine page at https://www.va.gov/bedford-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines/.