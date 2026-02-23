VA New England Healthcare System Announces New Executive Director: Barrett Franklin Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to Bedford, MA Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2026

Bedford, MA - The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Barrett Franklin, as the new Executive Director of VA Bedford Healthcare System (HCS) February 23, 2026.

Franklin brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to serving Veterans.

In his new role, Mr. Franklin will oversee the delivery of healthcare services to approximately 19,000 Veterans residing in Bedford, Massachusetts, and the surrounding areas. Under his leadership, the VA Bedford Healthcare System will continue to uphold its mission of providing exceptional care to our nation’s Veterans.

“We are excited to have Barrett Franklin on board as the new Executive Director of VA Bedford,” said Ryan Lilly, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 1 Director. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will continue to be valuable assets for the network, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve. He is currently serving as the VISN 1 VA New England Healthcare Deputy Network Director and has served in leadership positions at throughout VA New England Healthcare Network previously, so the Veterans throughout the region will benefit from his experience, drive, and dedication.”

Mr. Franklin has been an integral part of the VISN 1 executive leadership team since December 2015. He has previously served in several key leadership roles, including Deputy Network Director, Interim Associate Director for the Manchester VA Medical Center, Interim Network Director for VISN 1, Interim Medical Center Director for Lexington VA Health Care System in Kentucky, and most recently as the Interim Executive Medical Center Director in Bedford. His extensive career with the VA began in 2009, and he has been a steadfast advocate for excellence in Veteran care.

A graduate of Leadership VA, the VISN 1 Transformational Leadership Program and a certified mentor, Mr. Franklin holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, a Master of Science from the University of Connecticut, and a Bachelor of Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

VA New England Healthcare System comprises eight Joint Commission-accredited medical centers, 48 Outpatient Sites of Care, six nursing homes, seven acute psychiatric inpatient units, and 14 Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs, including two residential homeless treatment centers, throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

We welcome Mr. Franklin and are eager to see what his leadership brings to VA Bedford.