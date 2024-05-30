Medical Foster Home Program

What is a Medical Foster Home?

Medical Foster Homes are private residences where the caregiver lives and provides continuous care and supervision to the Veteran(s). MFHs are a long-term care placement option for Veterans with chronic, complex health needs who can no longer live on their own, and an alternative to nursing homes. The caregiver helps the Veteran complete activities of daily living, known as ADLs, such as bathing and getting dressed. The caregiver also supports Veterans with instrumental activities of daily living, or IADLs, such as meal planning and prep, and medication management.

VA helps match Veterans with a warm and caring MFH that meets high quality and safety standards. Veterans in MFH are followed by an interdisciplinary team of primary care providers, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, dieticians, psychologists and PT/OT therapists through the Home Based Primary Care, or HBPC, program. Caregivers are supported by the program coordinator and HBPC to meet the bio-psycho-social needs of the Veteran.

Location:

VA Boston Medical Foster Homes and Home Based Primary Care operate within the VA Boston catchment area (from the New Hampshire border to the Bourne Bridge).

Medical Foster Homes provide:

Private rooms

Home-like living

Individualized care plan supported by an interdisciplinary team

24/7 supervision and assistance by a primary or relief caregiver

Flexibility and choice

Enriched housing with social and recreational activities

Personal care

Medication management

Nutritious, home meals

Laundry and cleaning

Transportation

Accepting of home hospice services

Caregivers: