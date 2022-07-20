VA Bedford welcomes The Wall That Heals

Group tours

Schedule your school or group for this unique opportunity for an educational experience not possible even at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Every tour is led by a Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund staff member trained to engage visitors and students of all ages and backgrounds. Each group will be guided through the mobile Education Center and The Wall That Heals. Tours run for approximately one hour, including a question-and-answer session, allowing time for groups to engage with The Wall. School tours are welcome! Reservations are required for tours.

Tours include:

History of The Wall - artist vision, competition that chose the design, and the significance of the layout.

- artist vision, competition that chose the design, and the significance of the layout. Mobile Education Center - items left at The Wall, Hometown Heroes, In Memory Honor Roll, digital displays on the history, sample of items left at The Wall.

Tour group size

We can accommodate up to 100 visitors per hour for a tour. The minimum size for the tour is 10. If we have a smaller group, we can add them to another tour.

Tour times

School tours are available on Thursday and Friday.

Tours are available for other groups on Thursday or Friday evening and Saturday, subject to availability.

Tour registration/reservations

Guided tours are free, but you must pre-register. To schedule a tour, please email vhabedTheWallThatHeals@va.gov or call 781-687-3076 . When emailing please provide the date, time, and the number of attendees for your tour in addition to contact name and phone number, and we will confirm the availability for your tour.