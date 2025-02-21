Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)

What are GRECCs?

The Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECCs) are VA geriatric centers of excellence focused on aging. They were established by Congress in 1975 to improve the health and health care of older Veterans. They are located at 20 medical centers across the country, and each is connected with a major research university.

GRECCs have three main missions:

To build new knowledge in geriatric care through research.

To improve health care for older Veterans through the development of innovative clinical models of care.

To provide training and education on best practices in caring for older adults for students in healthcare disciplines and VA staff.

Each GRECC builds on these concepts to create its own mission.