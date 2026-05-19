Dementia Caregiver Resources

Stephanie Hartz, LCSW

Eastern Colorado GRECC

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Stephanie Hartz, LCSW, BCD is a geriatric and palliative care telehealth social worker at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO. Ms. Hartz has been the Eastern Colorado tele-geriatrics/dementia social worker since November 2010. She also spent eight years working on the Denver Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team and helped establish the Pueblo HBPC team for southern Colorado Veterans and their care partners. Ms. Hartz also served as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) liaison for the Total Long-term Care Veterans enrolled in the Denver and Pueblo areas for one and a half years. The tele-palliative care clinic was a natural expansion of services for rural and highly rural Veterans that originated in 2016.

Ms. Hartz received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 2006. She worked in long-term care and skilled nursing homes in Wisconsin and Denver for several years, earning her Masters of Social Work from the University of Denver in 2010. Stephanie has a concentration in adults and clinical work with a certificate in Interpersonal Trauma Studies. Ms. Hartz completed a poster Master’s certification in Palliative and End-of-Life Care through Smith College School for Social Work in 2021.

In January 2022, Stephanie became the GRECC Connect/Virtual Geriatrics site director for the Eastern Colorado GRECC.