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Dementia Caregiver Resources

A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) team of doctors, social workers, occupational therapists, and nurses reviewed online dementia resources and selected high-quality options available to assist and support people with dementia and their families. Resources are organized by topic and available for viewing online in varied formats (booklet, brochure, video, etc.). Many resources can be printed directly from the link provided.

Elderly man smiling and holding hands with a child.

Clinician Reviewed VA and Non-VA Resources for Families Caring for Veterans with Dementia

Select a topic to access resources.

Dementia Overview

The dementia overview section provides resources that focus on general information about the disease process and diagnosis of dementia

A caregiver holds an elderly woman's hands, providing comfort and support.

Dementia Education Information

Non-Alzheimer's Dementias

Dementia Research

Elderly man getting his hair cut by a woman with clippers.

Daily Activities 

The daily activities section provides resources for dementia caregivers targeting challenges with common activities. 

Activities of Daily Living (Grooming/ Bathing/ Dressing, etc.)

Medication

Dementia and Activity Participation

  • Source: Morningside Ministries (mmlearn.org), 2017
    • 20 pages
  • Activities at Home
    • Source: Alzheimer’s Association, September 2019
    • 12 pages

Traveling

Driving

Sex and Intimacy

Sleep

Nutrition

Older man in blue pajamas sitting on a red couch with his hands on his head.

Behavior Changes

Changes in behavior and personality are common in dementia. This section provides resources for dementia caregivers to help understand and manage those changes. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

Anxiety and Depression

Caregiver Training: Depression/Apathy
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, February 2018
Video, via YouTube, 4:04 minutes

Family Care Guide: Understanding Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
Chapter 4: Pages 19-21 (43 pages total) 

Behaviors: How to Respond to Dementia-Related Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2023
6 pages

Delirium

Delirium: What Families Need to Know
Source: United Stated Department of Veterans Affairs, October 2014
2 pages

Sundowning

Alzheimer's Caregiving Tips: Sundowning
Source: NIH/NIA, June 2013
2 pages

Sundowning
Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
2 pages

Caregiver Training: Sundowning
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 3:39 minutes

Caregiving Tip Sheet: Sundowning
Source: Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, 2018
2 Pages, English and Spanish

Wandering

Wandering
Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, collaboration with VA Bedford Medical Center, accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 5:41 minutes

Caregiver Training: Wandering
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 4:05 minutes

Wandering and Getting Lost: Who's at Risk and How to Be Prepared
Source: Alzheimer's Association, January 2023
4 pages

Aggression and Agitation

Caregiving Tip Sheet: Anger, Frustration and Fighting
Source: Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, 2016
2 Pages, English and Spanish

Behaviors: How to Respond to Dementia-Related Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2023
6 pages

Behaviors: How to Respond When Dementia Causes Unpredictable Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, January 2017
Pages 2-5 (16 pages total)
Caregiver Training: Agitation and Anxiety
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, February 2018
Video, via YouTube, 5:45 minutes

Caregiver Training: Aggressive Language and Behavior
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, February 2018
Video, via YouTube, 4:43 minutes

Hallucinations and Paranoia

Caregiver Training: Hallucinations
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 4:03 minutes 

Common Challenges: Paranoid Thoughts
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2018
Video, via YouTube, 1:58 minutes

Hallucinations, Delusions, and Paranoia
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2025
3 pages

Caring for a person with Alzheimer's Disease: Your Easy-to-Use Guide
Source: National Institute on Aging at NIH, December 2023
Page 18 (67 pages total)

Repetitive and Inappropriate Behaviors

Caregiver Training: Repetitive Behaviors
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 3:45 minutes

Caregiving Tip Sheet: Repeating
Source: Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, 2018
2 Pages, English and Spanish

Caregiver Training: Repetitive Questions
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 3:56 minutes

Rummaging, Hiding, and Hoarding Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer’s Association, 2017
3 pages

White shower chair in front of beige bathtub with metal grab bars.

Safety

Keeping a loved one safe is an important element of dementia caregiving. This section provides resources for dementia caregivers on safety at home and in the community. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

Home Safety

Keeping the Person with Memory Loss Safer at Home

Source: Bedford GRECC, 2025

28 pages

Safe at Home: A Caregivers Guide Video Series
Source: Family Caregiver Alliance, 2013
Set of 10 videos, via YouTube 

Home Safety 
Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, collaboration with VA Bedford Medical Center, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 4:11 minutes

Home Safety Tips
Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, collaboration with VA Bedford Medical Center, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 4:35 minutes

Home Safety for People with Alzheimer's Disease
Source: NIH/NIA, August 2010
44 pages

Firearm Safety

Staying Safe: Steps to Take for a Person Living with Dementia 
Source: Alzheimer's Association, September 2019
Pages 2-6 (16 pages total)

Firearm Safety 
Source: Alzheimer's Association, November 2020
2 pages

Falls Prevention

Check for Safety: A Home Fall Prevention Checklist for Older Adults

Source: CDC, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, 2017
2 pages 

Falls Awareness and Prevention Guide
Source: American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Accessed 2026
6 pages

Reducing Risk of Falls for People with Dementia
Source: Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba, November 2016
6 pages

Emergency Preparedness

My Emergency Preparedness Guide
Source: Maryland Department of Health, Accessed 2026
2 Pages

Older Adults and Disasters: How Caregivers Can be Prepared and Assist Others
Source: American Psychological Association, Accessed 2026
Page 4 (4pages total)

Emergency Preparedness
Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
7 Pages 

Doctor in white coat consulting with patient, both women focused and engaged.

Caregivers’ Self Care and Support

Being a caregiver for a loved one with dementia can be challenging and overwhelming. This section provides resources that focus on your well-being and support when dealing with challenging aspects of dementia. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

Self Care and Support

Dementia Caregiver Survival Guide: Tips for Caring for a Veteran with Dementia
Source: Natali N. Edmonds, PsyD, ABPP, in collaboration with GRECC Connect, November 2022
66 pages

Caregiver Self-Care Activity Workbook
Source: VA Caregiver Support Program, Accessed 2026
54 pages

A Guide to Caregiver Self-Care: Mindfulness Guide
Source: Rutgers Health, Care2Cargivers and NJ Division of Aging Services, 2019
36 pages

Surviving Caregiving

Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, July 2013

Video, via YouTube, 44:40 minutes

Resources and Programming

VA Caregiver Resource List 
Source: VA Caregiver Support Program, Accessed 2026
Webpage, via www.caregiver.va.gov

Services and Supports for Veterans and Caregivers

Source: VA Caregiver Support Program, December 2025

8 pages

Living Well With Dementia in the Community 
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
8 pages

Staying Home, Staying Connected

Source: Front Porch Communities and Services, Accessed 2026
74 pages

Connecting Older Adults and Their Caregivers to Local Resources
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
5 pages

Legal, Financial, and Employment Support

Legal and Financial Planning for People Living with Dementia
Source: NIH/NIA, October 2020
6 pages

Let's talk: Starting the Conversation about Health, Legal, Financial and End-of-Life Issues
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
9 pages

Legal Issues
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center, and Bedford VA, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 5:03 minutes

Facing Legal Issues
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center, and Bedford VA, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 5:17 minutes

Money Matters: Making Financial Plans After a Diagnosis of Alzheimer's
Source: Alzheimer’s Association, October 2018
20 pages

Goals for End-of-Life

Your Conversation Starter Guide: for Caregivers of People with Alzheimer's or Other Forms of Dementia
Source: Institute for Healthcare Improvement, The Conversation Project, 2021
16 pages

Advanced Dementia: A Guide for Families
Source: Institute for Aging Research, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 2018
50 pages

End of Life Decisions
Source: Alzheimer's Association, September 2018
16 pages

Communication

Dementia Caregiver Survival Guide: Tips for Caring for a Veteran with Dementia
Source: Natali N. Edmonds, PsyD, ABPP, in collaboration with GRECC Connect, 2021
66 pages

Tips for Communicating with People with Dementia
Source: Wisconsin DHFS Caregivers Project, Accessed 2026
2 pages

Ten Tips for Communicating with A Person with Dementia
Source: Family Caregiver Alliance, National Center on Caregiving, October 2013
4 pages

Communication: Tips for Successful Communication During All Stages of Alzheimer’s Disease
Source: Alzheimer's Association, April 2022
3 pages

Your Conversation Starter Guide for Caregivers of People with Alzheimer's or Other Forms of Dementia

The conversation project. Institute for Healthcare Improvement

2023

16 pages

Long-Term Placement

Choosing A Nursing Facility
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center, and Bedford VA, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 4:56 minutes

Caregiving In A Nursing Home
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center. and Bedford VA, Accessed 2021
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 6:00 minutes

Choosing A Residential Care Community
Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
5 pages

Your Guide to Choosing A Nursing Home 

Source:  U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, September 2025
16 pages, Spanish version available from Source

Illustration of a head with glowing pink brain inside on blue background.

Brain Health

The brain health section offers tips to help your brain stay sharp and active as you age. This information can be useful for both you and your loved ones! Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

Brain Health

Brain Health and Quality of Life in Aging: Tips on Staying Sharp and Active
Source: VA GRECC's Aging & Cognitive Education Workgroup, March 2023
7 pages

Six Pillars of Brain Health
Source: NMPSIA, made with resources from Healthy Brains by Cleveland Clinic, June 2021
1 page, Poster

Talking About Brain Health & Aging: The Basics
Source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Administration for Community Living, May 2018
2 pages

A Brain Health Guide
Source: Cleveland Clinic, Center for Brain Health, Accessed 2026
20 pages

Elderly woman sitting on couch using a tablet.

Telehealth and Technology

Being a caregiver today is significantly impacted by the current shift in healthcare to telehealth models. This section provides resources on how to understand and utilize current technology and have a successful telehealth visit with your loved one with dementia. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

Telehealth and Technology

Veteran iPad Tips for a Successful Appointment
Source: Veterans Health Administration, Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECC), 2022
1 page, with YouTube video link

Veteran iPad Easy Start-up Steps
Source: Veterans Health Administration, Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECC), 2022
1 page, with YouTube video link

Staying Connected: Technology Options for Older Adults
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
6 pages

Woman in mask and gloves assists elderly man with mask near open car door.

COVID-19 and Dementia

This section provides resources and tips for dementia caregivers on COVID-19 and how to keep their loved ones safe and engaged. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

COVID-19 and Dementia

Staying Connected and Healthy During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Resources for Older Adults and Caregivers
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
6 pages

COVID-19 Caregiver Checklist #2: Dementia Care
Source: Ohio Department of Health, March 2020
1 page

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Tips for Dementia Caregivers
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2020
3 pages

Person typing on laptop with e-commerce icons around.

Comprehensive Dementia Care Guide

If you are looking for a more detailed, comprehensive guide touching on all aspects of dementia education and caregiving, this section is for you. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.

Comprehensive Dementia Care Guides

Caring for a person with Alzheimer's Disease: Your Easy-to-Use Guide
Source: National Institute on Aging at NIH, December 2023
67 pages

Family Care Guide
Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
43 pages

Additional Websites

Beyond the specific resources offered, this section provides other websites you can look through that can provide more dementia-related information. Select the direct link to access the resource.

Content Experts 

Meet the experts behind the content you find on this page: 

Jaye McLaren, OTD, MA, OTR/L (Project Lead), New England GRECC, VA Bedford Healthcare System

Jaye McLaren, OTD, MA, OTR/L (Project Lead)

New England GRECC, VA Bedford Healthcare System

Jaye McLaren is the GRECC Connect VIRTUAL Geriatrics VISN-1 Program Manager and a member of the GRECC Connect Education core. As an occupational therapist, Jaye focuses on dementia education, dementia caregiver support, resource development, and clinical innovation projects. In her work with Veterans with dementia and their caregivers, she strives to maximize safety and engagement as well as offers activity adaptations and support services to improve quality of life.

Dat Hoang-Gia, MSN, RN, BC-AGCNS, Palo Alto GRECC, VA Palo Alto Healthcare System

Dat Hoang-Gia, MSN, RN, BC-AGCNS

Palo Alto GRECC

VA Palo Alto Healthcare System

Dat Hoang-Gia is a geriatric Clinical Nurse Specialist at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS). He graduated from San Francisco State university with a Master of Science in Nursing, and has been at the VA since 2012. Mr. Hoang-Gia enjoys working with the Veteran population. As a Veteran himself, he feels it is important to give back to those who have served.

Over the past 5 years, Mr. Hoang-Gia’s focus has been on older adults and those with dementia. He is part of an interdisciplinary team that provides consult services along with primary care. As a member of the Standford University/VA Geriatric Fellowship program, he leads workshops for fellows and interns, focusing on geriatrics and dementia management. He also works closely with RNs and the RN new grad program. Mr. Hoang-Gia serves on the Palo Alto Nursing Professional Standards Boards and serves as the chair for the Palo Alto Dementia Committee.

Stuti Dang, MD, MPH, Miami GRECC, Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

Stuti Dang, MD, MPH

Miami GRECC

Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

Dr. Dang is an experienced geriatrician and researcher, and the Associate Director for Implementation and Outcomes Research in the Miami GRECC. She has been a PI or co-investigator on multiple projects funded by the VA, NIH, and DOD for implementing care models that leverage technology for high need Veterans with complex chronic conditions and their caregivers. She has extensive expertise in caregiver issues, care coordination, and telehealth interventions for chronic disease management in the elderly. She seeks to understand the needs and need gaps of frail, older, high-need high-risk Veterans and their caregivers to allow aging in place.

In the past, Dr. Dang has worked to develop successful telemedicine approaches, supplemented with evidence-based innovative interventions for better management of patients with chronic conditions and their caregivers. Her funded technology projects strive to establish usability and utility of various technologies including home telehealth, video, mobile, and web-interventions, in different settings, including home based primary care. Her projects are designed with the intent to empower patients and their caregivers to become informed partners in their health care by helping them increase their problem-solving ability and by providing them needed resources.

Stephanie Hartz, LCSW, Eastern Colorado GRECC, Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Stephanie Hartz, LCSW

Eastern Colorado GRECC

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

Stephanie Hartz, LCSW, BCD is a geriatric and palliative care telehealth social worker at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO. Ms. Hartz has been the Eastern Colorado tele-geriatrics/dementia social worker since November 2010. She also spent eight years working on the Denver Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team and helped establish the Pueblo HBPC team for southern Colorado Veterans and their care partners. Ms. Hartz also served as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) liaison for the Total Long-term Care Veterans enrolled in the Denver and Pueblo areas for one and a half years. The tele-palliative care clinic was a natural expansion of services for rural and highly rural Veterans that originated in 2016.

Ms. Hartz received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 2006. She worked in long-term care and skilled nursing homes in Wisconsin and Denver for several years, earning her Masters of Social Work from the University of Denver in 2010. Stephanie has a concentration in adults and clinical work with a certificate in Interpersonal Trauma Studies. Ms. Hartz completed a poster Master’s certification in Palliative and End-of-Life Care through Smith College School for Social Work in 2021.

In January 2022, Stephanie became the GRECC Connect/Virtual Geriatrics site director for the Eastern Colorado GRECC. 

Lauren Moo, MD, New England GRECC, VA Bedford Healthcare System

Lauren Moo, MD

New England GRECC

VA Bedford Healthcare System

Dr. Moo is the Bedford site director for the New England GRECC, the VISN-1 lead for GRECC Connect VIRTUAL Geriatrics and leads the GRECC Connect Evaluation core. As a Physician Researcher with a background as a behavioral neurologist, Dr. Moo’s research focuses on the study of Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, and older adults’ use of technology. Dr. Moo directs multiple telehealth-related initiatives that increase access to specialized geriatric care and education for rural providers and their Veterans.

Leah Walker, MSW, CAPSW, Madison GRECC, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Leah Walker, MSW, CAPSW

Madison GRECC

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

Leah Walker is a medical social worker for the GRECC Connect VIRTUAL Geriatrics at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Medison, WI. Her clinical work focuses on psychosocial assessment, gathering collateral information to supplement neuropsychological and geriatric evaluations, assisting patients and families with complex psychosocial issues, and providing resources for caregivers. She contributes to collaborative outreach efforts to expand services to rural Veterans in WI and IL. 

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