Dementia Caregiver Resources
A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) team of doctors, social workers, occupational therapists, and nurses reviewed online dementia resources and selected high-quality options available to assist and support people with dementia and their families. Resources are organized by topic and available for viewing online in varied formats (booklet, brochure, video, etc.). Many resources can be printed directly from the link provided.
Clinician Reviewed VA and Non-VA Resources for Families Caring for Veterans with Dementia
Select a topic to access resources.
Dementia Overview
The dementia overview section provides resources that focus on general information about the disease process and diagnosis of dementia
Dementia Education Information
- Prepare to Care: A Planning Guide for Families
- Source: AARP, June 2017
- 36 pages
- Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease: What You Need to Know
- Source: NIA/NIH, February 2024
- 24 pages
- Understanding Memory Loss (Easy-to-Read Booklet)
- Source: NIA/NIH, April 2024
- 28 pages
- Dementia Road Map: A Guide for Family and Care Partners
- Mapa De La Demencia: Una Guia Para Familiares Y Cuidadores
- Source: Washington State Dementia Action Collaborative, March 2023
- 28 pages
- Family Care Guide
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
- Chapter 1: Pages 3-7 (43 pages total)
- Next Steps After an Alzheimer's Diagnosis
- Source: NIA/NIH, July 2025
- 2 pages, English & Spanish
- Understanding Different Types of Dementia
- Source: NIA/NIH, Accessed 2026
- 1 page
Non-Alzheimer's Dementias
- Lewy Body Dementia: Information for Patients, Families, and Professionals
- Source: NIA/NIH, December 2023
- 44 pages
- Frontotemporal Disorders: Information for Patients
- Source: NIA/NIH, December 2023
- 36 pages
- A Patient's Guide to Vascular Dementia
- Source: UCSF: Weill Institute for Neurosciences, Memory and Aging Center, Accessed 2026
- 2 pages
Dementia Research
- The Dementia's: Hope Through Research
- Source: NIA/NIH, August 2021
- 40 pages, English
- Demencias: Esperanza en la Investigación
- Source: NIA/NIH, August 2021
- 40 pages, Spanish
- Participating in Alzheimer's Research
- Source: NIA/NIH, August 2014
- 24 pages
Daily Activities
The daily activities section provides resources for dementia caregivers targeting challenges with common activities.
Activities of Daily Living (Grooming/ Bathing/ Dressing, etc.)
- Personal Care: Assisting a Person with Middle or Late Stage Dementia with Daily Needs
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, September 2022
- 6 pages
- Personal Care: Assisting a Person with Middle or Late Stage Dementia with Daily Needs
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, December 2016
- 12 pages
- Family Care Guide: Daily Care
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
- Chapter 3: Pages 10-18 (43 pages total)
- Caregiver Training: Refusal to Bathe
- Source: UCLA Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Programs, Accessed 2026
- Video, via YouTube, 4:29 minutes
- (Spanish) Caregiver Training: Refusal to Bathe
- Source: UCLA Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Programs, Accessed 2026
- Video, via YouTube, 4:52 minutes
- Implementing a Daily Plan
- Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, Accessed 2026
- Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 6:00 minutes
Medication
- Caregiver Training: Refusal to Take Medications
- Source: UCLA Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Programs, Accessed 2026
- Video, via YouTube, 4:03 minutes
- Family Care Guide: Medications
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
- Chapter 5: Pages 28 (43 pages total)
Dementia and Activity Participation
- Source: Morningside Ministries (mmlearn.org), 2017
- 20 pages
- Activities at Home
- Source: Alzheimer’s Association, September 2019
- 12 pages
Traveling
- Tips for Traveling with a Loved One with Dementia
- Source: Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, Accessed 2026
- 2 pages
- Traveling
- Source: Alzheimer’s Association, July 2024
- 3 pages
- Staying Safe: Steps to Take for a Person Living with Dementia: Traveling and Alzheimer’s
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, September 2019
- Pages 10-11 (16 pages total)
Driving
- At the Crossroads: Family Conversations about Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, and Driving
- Source: The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence, June 2025
- 24 pages
- We Need to Talk: Family Conversations with Older Drivers
- Source: The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence, July 2025
- 17 pages
- Common Challenges: Driving
- Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, 2018
- Video, via YouTube, 3:14 minutes
Sex and Intimacy
- Intimacy and Dementia
- Source: Wayne State University, June 2020
- 7 pages
- Changes in Sexuality and Intimacy
- Source: Alzheimer’s Association, July 2024
- 3 pages
Sleep
- The Good Sleep Guide for People Living with Dementia
- Source: Sussex Partnership (NHS Foundation), Accessed 2026
- 2 pages
- Dementia Caregiving: Sleep
- Source: Island Health, 2018
- Video, via Vimeo, 6:48 minutes
- Caregiver Training: Sleep Disturbances
- Source: UCLA Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Programs, Accessed 2026
- Video, via YouTube, 5:04 minutes
- Sleep and Older Adults
- Source: National Institute on Aging at NIH, September 2023
- 28 pages
- Caring for a person with Alzheimer's Disease: Your Easy-to-Use Guide
- Source: National Institute on Aging at NIH, December 2023
- Page 17 (67 pages total)
Nutrition
- Dementia: Challenges with Constipation, Dehydration, and Changes in Taste and Smell
- Source: United States Department of Veterans Affairs, February 2024
- 2 pages
- Dementia: Challenges with Chewing, Swallowing, and Self-Feeding
- Source: United States Department of Veterans Affairs, November 2019
- 3 pages
- Eating
- Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
- 4 pages
- Eating Well with Dementia: Practical Tips for Family Carers
- Source: The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, March 2017
- 36 pages
Behavior Changes
Changes in behavior and personality are common in dementia. This section provides resources for dementia caregivers to help understand and manage those changes. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
Anxiety and Depression
Caregiver Training: Depression/Apathy
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, February 2018
Video, via YouTube, 4:04 minutes
Family Care Guide: Understanding Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
Chapter 4: Pages 19-21 (43 pages total)
Behaviors: How to Respond to Dementia-Related Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2023
6 pages
Delirium
Delirium: What Families Need to Know
Source: United Stated Department of Veterans Affairs, October 2014
2 pages
Sundowning
Alzheimer's Caregiving Tips: Sundowning
Source: NIH/NIA, June 2013
2 pages
Sundowning
Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
2 pages
Caregiver Training: Sundowning
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 3:39 minutes
Caregiving Tip Sheet: Sundowning
Source: Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, 2018
2 Pages, English and Spanish
Wandering
Wandering
Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, collaboration with VA Bedford Medical Center, accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 5:41 minutes
Caregiver Training: Wandering
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 4:05 minutes
Wandering and Getting Lost: Who's at Risk and How to Be Prepared
Source: Alzheimer's Association, January 2023
4 pages
Aggression and Agitation
Caregiving Tip Sheet: Anger, Frustration and Fighting
Source: Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, 2016
2 Pages, English and Spanish
Behaviors: How to Respond to Dementia-Related Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2023
6 pages
Behaviors: How to Respond When Dementia Causes Unpredictable Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer's Association, January 2017
Pages 2-5 (16 pages total)
Caregiver Training: Agitation and Anxiety
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, February 2018
Video, via YouTube, 5:45 minutes
Caregiver Training: Aggressive Language and Behavior
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, February 2018
Video, via YouTube, 4:43 minutes
Hallucinations and Paranoia
Caregiver Training: Hallucinations
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 4:03 minutes
Common Challenges: Paranoid Thoughts
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2018
Video, via YouTube, 1:58 minutes
Hallucinations, Delusions, and Paranoia
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2025
3 pages
Caring for a person with Alzheimer's Disease: Your Easy-to-Use Guide
Source: National Institute on Aging at NIH, December 2023
Page 18 (67 pages total)
Repetitive and Inappropriate Behaviors
Caregiver Training: Repetitive Behaviors
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 3:45 minutes
Caregiving Tip Sheet: Repeating
Source: Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, 2018
2 Pages, English and Spanish
Caregiver Training: Repetitive Questions
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, April 2015
Video, via YouTube, 3:56 minutes
Rummaging, Hiding, and Hoarding Behaviors
Source: Alzheimer’s Association, 2017
3 pages
Safety
Keeping a loved one safe is an important element of dementia caregiving. This section provides resources for dementia caregivers on safety at home and in the community. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
Home Safety
Keeping the Person with Memory Loss Safer at Home
Source: Bedford GRECC, 2025
28 pages
Safe at Home: A Caregivers Guide Video Series
Source: Family Caregiver Alliance, 2013
Set of 10 videos, via YouTube
Home Safety
Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, collaboration with VA Bedford Medical Center, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 4:11 minutes
Home Safety Tips
Source: VA Office of Rural Health and VA Rural Health Center, collaboration with VA Bedford Medical Center, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 4:35 minutes
Home Safety for People with Alzheimer's Disease
Source: NIH/NIA, August 2010
44 pages
Firearm Safety
Staying Safe: Steps to Take for a Person Living with Dementia
Source: Alzheimer's Association, September 2019
Pages 2-6 (16 pages total)
Firearm Safety
Source: Alzheimer's Association, November 2020
2 pages
Falls Prevention
Check for Safety: A Home Fall Prevention Checklist for Older Adults
Source: CDC, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, 2017
2 pages
Falls Awareness and Prevention Guide
Source: American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Accessed 2026
6 pages
Reducing Risk of Falls for People with Dementia
Source: Alzheimer’s Society of Manitoba, November 2016
6 pages
Emergency Preparedness
My Emergency Preparedness Guide
Source: Maryland Department of Health, Accessed 2026
2 Pages
Older Adults and Disasters: How Caregivers Can be Prepared and Assist Others
Source: American Psychological Association, Accessed 2026
Page 4 (4pages total)
Emergency Preparedness
Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
7 Pages
Caregivers’ Self Care and Support
Being a caregiver for a loved one with dementia can be challenging and overwhelming. This section provides resources that focus on your well-being and support when dealing with challenging aspects of dementia. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
Self Care and Support
Dementia Caregiver Survival Guide: Tips for Caring for a Veteran with Dementia
Source: Natali N. Edmonds, PsyD, ABPP, in collaboration with GRECC Connect, November 2022
66 pages
Caregiver Self-Care Activity Workbook
Source: VA Caregiver Support Program, Accessed 2026
54 pages
A Guide to Caregiver Self-Care: Mindfulness Guide
Source: Rutgers Health, Care2Cargivers and NJ Division of Aging Services, 2019
36 pages
Source: UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, July 2013
Video, via YouTube, 44:40 minutes
Resources and Programming
VA Caregiver Resource List
Source: VA Caregiver Support Program, Accessed 2026
Webpage, via www.caregiver.va.gov
Services and Supports for Veterans and Caregivers
Source: VA Caregiver Support Program, December 2025
8 pages
Living Well With Dementia in the Community
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
8 pages
Staying Home, Staying Connected
Source: Front Porch Communities and Services, Accessed 2026
74 pages
Connecting Older Adults and Their Caregivers to Local Resources
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
5 pages
Legal, Financial, and Employment Support
Legal and Financial Planning for People Living with Dementia
Source: NIH/NIA, October 2020
6 pages
Let's talk: Starting the Conversation about Health, Legal, Financial and End-of-Life Issues
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
9 pages
Legal Issues
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center, and Bedford VA, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 5:03 minutes
Facing Legal Issues
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center, and Bedford VA, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 5:17 minutes
Money Matters: Making Financial Plans After a Diagnosis of Alzheimer's
Source: Alzheimer’s Association, October 2018
20 pages
Goals for End-of-Life
Your Conversation Starter Guide: for Caregivers of People with Alzheimer's or Other Forms of Dementia
Source: Institute for Healthcare Improvement, The Conversation Project, 2021
16 pages
Advanced Dementia: A Guide for Families
Source: Institute for Aging Research, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 2018
50 pages
End of Life Decisions
Source: Alzheimer's Association, September 2018
16 pages
Communication
Dementia Caregiver Survival Guide: Tips for Caring for a Veteran with Dementia
Source: Natali N. Edmonds, PsyD, ABPP, in collaboration with GRECC Connect, 2021
66 pages
Tips for Communicating with People with Dementia
Source: Wisconsin DHFS Caregivers Project, Accessed 2026
2 pages
Ten Tips for Communicating with A Person with Dementia
Source: Family Caregiver Alliance, National Center on Caregiving, October 2013
4 pages
Communication: Tips for Successful Communication During All Stages of Alzheimer’s Disease
Source: Alzheimer's Association, April 2022
3 pages
Your Conversation Starter Guide for Caregivers of People with Alzheimer's or Other Forms of Dementia
The conversation project. Institute for Healthcare Improvement
2023
16 pages
Long-Term Placement
Choosing A Nursing Facility
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center, and Bedford VA, Accessed 2026
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 4:56 minutes
Caregiving In A Nursing Home
Source: VA Office of Rural Health, VA Rural Health Center. and Bedford VA, Accessed 2021
Video, via ruralhealth.va.gov, Caregivers Video Series, 6:00 minutes
Choosing A Residential Care Community
Source: Alzheimer's Association, July 2024
5 pages
Your Guide to Choosing A Nursing Home
Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, September 2025
16 pages, Spanish version available from Source
Brain Health
The brain health section offers tips to help your brain stay sharp and active as you age. This information can be useful for both you and your loved ones! Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
Brain Health
Brain Health and Quality of Life in Aging: Tips on Staying Sharp and Active
Source: VA GRECC's Aging & Cognitive Education Workgroup, March 2023
7 pages
Six Pillars of Brain Health
Source: NMPSIA, made with resources from Healthy Brains by Cleveland Clinic, June 2021
1 page, Poster
Talking About Brain Health & Aging: The Basics
Source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Administration for Community Living, May 2018
2 pages
A Brain Health Guide
Source: Cleveland Clinic, Center for Brain Health, Accessed 2026
20 pages
Telehealth and Technology
Being a caregiver today is significantly impacted by the current shift in healthcare to telehealth models. This section provides resources on how to understand and utilize current technology and have a successful telehealth visit with your loved one with dementia. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
Telehealth and Technology
Veteran iPad Tips for a Successful Appointment
Source: Veterans Health Administration, Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECC), 2022
1 page, with YouTube video link
Veteran iPad Easy Start-up Steps
Source: Veterans Health Administration, Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECC), 2022
1 page, with YouTube video link
Staying Connected: Technology Options for Older Adults
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
6 pages
COVID-19 and Dementia
This section provides resources and tips for dementia caregivers on COVID-19 and how to keep their loved ones safe and engaged. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
COVID-19 and Dementia
Staying Connected and Healthy During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Resources for Older Adults and Caregivers
Source: Eldercare Locator, Accessed 2026
6 pages
COVID-19 Caregiver Checklist #2: Dementia Care
Source: Ohio Department of Health, March 2020
1 page
Coronavirus (COVID-19): Tips for Dementia Caregivers
Source: Alzheimer's Association, May 2020
3 pages
Comprehensive Dementia Care Guide
If you are looking for a more detailed, comprehensive guide touching on all aspects of dementia education and caregiving, this section is for you. Select the image or direct link to access the resource.
Comprehensive Dementia Care Guides
Caring for a person with Alzheimer's Disease: Your Easy-to-Use Guide
Source: National Institute on Aging at NIH, December 2023
67 pages
Family Care Guide
Source: Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH, Accessed 2026
43 pages
Additional Websites
Beyond the specific resources offered, this section provides other websites you can look through that can provide more dementia-related information. Select the direct link to access the resource.
Websites
- VA Office of Rural Health
- VA Geriatrics and Extended Care
- VA Caregiver Support Program
- VA Benefits For Spouses, Dependents, Survivors and Family Caregivers
- VA Telehealth Services
- Alzheimer's Association
- National Institute on Aging
- Dementia Care Central (funded by NIA)
- Family Caregiver Alliance
- American Association of Retired People (AARP)
Video Series
Content Experts
Meet the experts behind the content you find on this page:
Jaye McLaren, OTD, MA, OTR/L (Project Lead), New England GRECC, VA Bedford Healthcare System
Jaye McLaren, OTD, MA, OTR/L (Project Lead)
New England GRECC, VA Bedford Healthcare System
Jaye McLaren is the GRECC Connect VIRTUAL Geriatrics VISN-1 Program Manager and a member of the GRECC Connect Education core. As an occupational therapist, Jaye focuses on dementia education, dementia caregiver support, resource development, and clinical innovation projects. In her work with Veterans with dementia and their caregivers, she strives to maximize safety and engagement as well as offers activity adaptations and support services to improve quality of life.
Dat Hoang-Gia, MSN, RN, BC-AGCNS, Palo Alto GRECC, VA Palo Alto Healthcare System
Dat Hoang-Gia, MSN, RN, BC-AGCNS
Palo Alto GRECC
VA Palo Alto Healthcare System
Dat Hoang-Gia is a geriatric Clinical Nurse Specialist at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS). He graduated from San Francisco State university with a Master of Science in Nursing, and has been at the VA since 2012. Mr. Hoang-Gia enjoys working with the Veteran population. As a Veteran himself, he feels it is important to give back to those who have served.
Over the past 5 years, Mr. Hoang-Gia’s focus has been on older adults and those with dementia. He is part of an interdisciplinary team that provides consult services along with primary care. As a member of the Standford University/VA Geriatric Fellowship program, he leads workshops for fellows and interns, focusing on geriatrics and dementia management. He also works closely with RNs and the RN new grad program. Mr. Hoang-Gia serves on the Palo Alto Nursing Professional Standards Boards and serves as the chair for the Palo Alto Dementia Committee.
Stuti Dang, MD, MPH, Miami GRECC, Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
Stuti Dang, MD, MPH
Miami GRECC
Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
Dr. Dang is an experienced geriatrician and researcher, and the Associate Director for Implementation and Outcomes Research in the Miami GRECC. She has been a PI or co-investigator on multiple projects funded by the VA, NIH, and DOD for implementing care models that leverage technology for high need Veterans with complex chronic conditions and their caregivers. She has extensive expertise in caregiver issues, care coordination, and telehealth interventions for chronic disease management in the elderly. She seeks to understand the needs and need gaps of frail, older, high-need high-risk Veterans and their caregivers to allow aging in place.
In the past, Dr. Dang has worked to develop successful telemedicine approaches, supplemented with evidence-based innovative interventions for better management of patients with chronic conditions and their caregivers. Her funded technology projects strive to establish usability and utility of various technologies including home telehealth, video, mobile, and web-interventions, in different settings, including home based primary care. Her projects are designed with the intent to empower patients and their caregivers to become informed partners in their health care by helping them increase their problem-solving ability and by providing them needed resources.
Stephanie Hartz, LCSW, Eastern Colorado GRECC, Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Stephanie Hartz, LCSW
Eastern Colorado GRECC
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Stephanie Hartz, LCSW, BCD is a geriatric and palliative care telehealth social worker at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO. Ms. Hartz has been the Eastern Colorado tele-geriatrics/dementia social worker since November 2010. She also spent eight years working on the Denver Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team and helped establish the Pueblo HBPC team for southern Colorado Veterans and their care partners. Ms. Hartz also served as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) liaison for the Total Long-term Care Veterans enrolled in the Denver and Pueblo areas for one and a half years. The tele-palliative care clinic was a natural expansion of services for rural and highly rural Veterans that originated in 2016.
Ms. Hartz received her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 2006. She worked in long-term care and skilled nursing homes in Wisconsin and Denver for several years, earning her Masters of Social Work from the University of Denver in 2010. Stephanie has a concentration in adults and clinical work with a certificate in Interpersonal Trauma Studies. Ms. Hartz completed a poster Master’s certification in Palliative and End-of-Life Care through Smith College School for Social Work in 2021.
In January 2022, Stephanie became the GRECC Connect/Virtual Geriatrics site director for the Eastern Colorado GRECC.
Lauren Moo, MD, New England GRECC, VA Bedford Healthcare System
Lauren Moo, MD
New England GRECC
VA Bedford Healthcare System
Dr. Moo is the Bedford site director for the New England GRECC, the VISN-1 lead for GRECC Connect VIRTUAL Geriatrics and leads the GRECC Connect Evaluation core. As a Physician Researcher with a background as a behavioral neurologist, Dr. Moo’s research focuses on the study of Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, and older adults’ use of technology. Dr. Moo directs multiple telehealth-related initiatives that increase access to specialized geriatric care and education for rural providers and their Veterans.
Leah Walker, MSW, CAPSW, Madison GRECC, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
Leah Walker, MSW, CAPSW
Madison GRECC
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
Leah Walker is a medical social worker for the GRECC Connect VIRTUAL Geriatrics at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Medison, WI. Her clinical work focuses on psychosocial assessment, gathering collateral information to supplement neuropsychological and geriatric evaluations, assisting patients and families with complex psychosocial issues, and providing resources for caregivers. She contributes to collaborative outreach efforts to expand services to rural Veterans in WI and IL.
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