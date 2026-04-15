STEP-Home is an intervention developed at TRACTS, The Translational Center for Traumatic Brian Injury and Stress Disorders, at VA Boston. STEP-Home is an effective treatment to improve anger, impulse control, and adjustment to civilian life after military service for U.S. Veterans. This program addresses an important gap in transdiagnostic interventions to improve daily function in Veterans who suffer from multiple co-occurring health conditions common after serving in the U.S. military. Transdiagnostic interventions can alleviate symptoms and shorten treatment wait times, offering a cost-effective, efficient, and often more acceptable alternative to single modality treatment approaches.