Mr. Franklin will oversee the delivery of healthcare services to approximately 19,000 Veterans residing in Bedford, Massachusetts, and the surrounding areas. Under his leadership, the VA Bedford Healthcare System will continue to uphold its mission of providing exceptional care to our nation’s Veterans.

Mr. Franklin has been an integral part of the VISN 1 executive leadership team since December 2015. He has previously served in several key leadership roles, including Deputy Network Director, Interim Associate Director for the Manchester VA Medical Center, Interim Network Director for VISN 1, Interim Medical Center Director for Lexington VA Health Care System in Kentucky, and most recently as the Interim Executive Medical Center Director in Bedford. His extensive career with the VA began in 2009, and he has been a steadfast advocate for excellence in Veteran care.

A graduate of Leadership VA, the VISN 1 Transformational Leadership Program and a certified mentor, Mr. Franklin holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, a Master of Science from the University of Connecticut, and a Bachelor of Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He resides outside of Boston with his family.