Bedford VA physician named Designated Education Officer of the Year

James Meisel, MD, MHPE, FACP, the Associate Chief of Staff for Education at Bedford VA, has received the Karen M. Sanders, MD, Designated Education Officer of the Year Award.

Named for longtime VA Deputy Chief Academic Affiliations Officer Karen M. Sanders, MD, who retired following a 42-year VA career, the annual award recognizes a VA medical facility Designated Education Officer with an outstanding track record in health professions education in such areas as educational administration, curriculum and affiliate relationships.

Meisel received the award for being an exceptional champion for health professions education through extraordinary leadership and innovation.

Facility transformation

Since joining Bedford VA in 2016, Meisel has transformed the facility into a leading regional academic health training center and the nation’s most academically active Level III institution. Under his guidance, the Health Professions Education Office evolved into a high-functioning department, doubled staff size, strengthened educator roles and expanded high-quality training programs across multiple professions.

Meisel strategically expanded Graduate Medical Education, increasing trainee allocations from 16 to 28 and doubling the number of affiliates. He spearheaded the creation of a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency and enhanced onboarding for trainees. After obtaining Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act infrastructure funds, plus facility and nonprofit support, he empowered over 250 staff through professional development initiatives including interprofessional programs.

Nationally recognized for innovation, Meisel’s clinical learning improvements include a Geriatric Medicine rotation selected as an exemplar by the Office of Academic Affiliation and educational models adopted by prestigious medical schools. His published bedside teaching projects have reached countless learners worldwide.

“We are truly honored to present the Karen M. Sanders, MD, DEO of the Year Award to Dr. Meisel, an outstanding clinician educator and leader in health professions education,” said Catherine Kaminetzky, MD, MPH, FACP, who is performing the delegable duties of the Chief Academic Affiliations Officer for the Office of Academic Affiliation.

She said his innovative educational efforts are a shining example of the cutting-edge training VA provides to the country’s next generation of health care professionals each year.

Office of Academic Affiliations manages the Karen M. Sanders, MD, DEO of the Year Award program, as well as the nation’s largest education and training program for health professionals in the U.S. Working in partnership with more than 1,500 academic affiliates, VA educates more than 124,000 health professions trainees in over 60 clinical disciplines each year as they care for Veterans.

Submitted by Cheryl Whitney, public affairs officer for VHA Office of Academic Affiliations. https://vaww.insider.va.gov/bedford-va-physician-named-designated-education-officer-of-the-year/

Learn more about VA’s mission of training health care professionals at VA Office of Academic Affiliations webpage.