Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Bedford health care community.

VA hospital desires heartfelt support for Veterans on Valentine’s Day

BEDFORD, Massachusetts— Show us your heart! And show our inpatient Veterans their service and sacrifices are not forgotten.

Volunteers sort Valentine's cards at a table

VA Bedford Healthcare System works with American Red Cross to meet ongoing need for blood donations

BEDFORD, Massachusetts—VA Bedford Healthcare System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Feb. 15 and 18, 2022.

Woman in a mask gives blood

VA Bedford unannounced CLC survey reports zero findings

BEDFORD, Massachusetts--VA Bedford Healthcare System received a commendation from Department of Veterans Affairs this week for having no identified deficiencies in its Community Living Center (CLC) on the most recent unannounced survey, conducted December 2021.

Screenshot of V-A Bedford's certificate of achievement

Lynn VA Clinic hosts open house

BEDFORD, Mass. – VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at the Lynn VA clinic on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lynn_480x330

Reach Out for mental health assistance

In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, VA Bedford Healthcare System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.

graphic with text

VA police officer saves stranger's life

BEDFORD, Massachusetts--Army Veteran Anthony Harris, a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) police officer at VA Bedford Healthcare System here, is credited with saving the life of a stranger in May.

Picture of a man
Prev
2 3 4