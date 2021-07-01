Stories
VA hospital desires heartfelt support for Veterans on Valentine’s Day
BEDFORD, Massachusetts— Show us your heart! And show our inpatient Veterans their service and sacrifices are not forgotten.
VA Bedford Healthcare System works with American Red Cross to meet ongoing need for blood donations
BEDFORD, Massachusetts—VA Bedford Healthcare System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Feb. 15 and 18, 2022.
VA Bedford unannounced CLC survey reports zero findings
BEDFORD, Massachusetts--VA Bedford Healthcare System received a commendation from Department of Veterans Affairs this week for having no identified deficiencies in its Community Living Center (CLC) on the most recent unannounced survey, conducted December 2021.
Lynn VA Clinic hosts open house
BEDFORD, Mass. – VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at the Lynn VA clinic on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Reach Out for mental health assistance
In conjunction with Suicide Prevention Month, VA Bedford Healthcare System is raising awareness of its mental health resources available for Veterans.
VA police officer saves stranger's life
BEDFORD, Massachusetts--Army Veteran Anthony Harris, a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) police officer at VA Bedford Healthcare System here, is credited with saving the life of a stranger in May.