Geriatrics and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (GEC-NPR)
The VA Bedford Healthcare System, in collaboration with Northeastern University’s Bouvé College of Health Sciences School of Nursing, has established a comprehensive, immersive 12-month residency program for newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified nurse practitioners.
Program Overview
VA Bedford is the largest and most academically active facility among VA systems of similar complexity nationwide. As an Age-Friendly Health System with recognized team-based learning by the National Collaborative for Improving the Clinical Learning Environment (NCICLE), VA Bedford offers a proven model of interprofessional education. This program prepares the next generation of geriatric nurse practitioners through innovative, team-based clinical training.
Mission Statement: The GEC-NPR develops highly skilled advanced practice providers dedicated to serving our nation’s aging Veterans through comprehensive clinical training across the continuum of care, including long-term care, rehabilitation, home-based primary care, and palliative medicine. The program emphasizes evidence-based, Veteran-centered care, scholarly inquiry, and interprofessional collaboration. Guided by VA’s I CARE values (Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence), we prepare nurse practitioners to deliver care with clinical excellence and cultural competence.
Program Details
Program structure
- Duration: 12 months, full-time
- Structure: 80% clinical practice (~1,664 hours/year), 20% didactic education (~416 hours/year)
- Start Date: Proposed September 2026
- Clinical supervision throughout the program
Clinical Rotations (80%)
- Community Living Center (long-term care)
- Geriatric Evaluation and Management (GEM)/Subacute Rehab Unit
- Dementia Special Care Units
- Outpatient Geriatrics Clinic
- Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- Specialty Consult Teams (psychiatry, neurology, pharmacy, wound care, women’s health)
Didactic Education (20%): Weekly protected time (~8 hours/week) includes lectures, seminars, journal clubs, simulation, and interprofessional workshops.
Topics include
- Comprehensive geriatric assessment
- Geriatric syndromes and multimorbidity
- Polypharmacy and deprescribing
- Ethics in geriatrics
- Cultural competence and military culture
- Health policy and leadership
- Optional training in battlefield acupuncture and advanced wound care
Scholarly Project: Each resident completes a Veteran-focused quality improvement or system redesign project, culminating in a formal presentation to facility leadership.
What’s Unique at Bedford
- Ethics Consultations Education: Dedicated didactic sessions and committee engagement
- Advanced Wound Care Training: Hands-on consult experience and certification pathway support
- Optional Battlefield Acupuncture Training: Integrated into pain management education
- Dementia Special Care Unit Rotation: Specialized exposure to behavioral complexities
- Integration with Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC) and Leadership Curriculum: Access to nationally recognized geriatric education resources
Faculty & Mentors
Residents learn from an interdisciplinary team of geriatricians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, social workers, rehabilitation therapists, psychologists, and wound care specialists. Faculty provide protected teaching time for clinical preceptorship and didactic instruction.
How to Apply
Eligibility
- MSN or DNP NP program graduate (AGPCNP or FNP)
- Board certified or eligible
- U.S. RN and NP licensure
- VA trainee eligibility (citizenship, background check, health screening)
Recruitment Commitment: VA Bedford aims for 70% of graduates hired into VA positions upon completion and 70% retained at one year, with placement support through VISN 1 and national OAA resources.
Application Requirements
Applicants pending the completion of educational or certification/licensure requirements may be tentatively selected but may not be hired until all requirements are met. All requirements must be met by the time of program start.
- Current curriculum vitae
- Official undergraduate and graduate transcripts (may be unofficial at time of initial application) sealed envelope or sent directly from the school
- Personal statement: Maximum 500 words, double spaced. Include in your statement:
- Describe a meaningful personal experience with an older adult or veteran that inspired you to pursue geriatric nurse practitioner practice at the VA. Explain what this experience taught you and why it makes the VA GEC NP residency the right fit for your career goals.
- Tell one story with specific details
- Explain why it mattered to you
- Include your short term and long term career goals in geriatric care, and how you hope this residency will help you reach these goals
- Three (3) letters of recommendation (one must be from faculty member of graduate program) in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter
Preferred Experience: RN experience is preferred. Experience in geriatrics and/or with Veteran population is preferred.
Application process and deadline
- Deadline: Accepting applications now through March 2026
- *Applications considered on a rolling admission basis**
- RESIDENCY START DATE: Sept. 7, 2026
- Submit Applications to:
For questions regarding the program or the application process, please contact:
Program Contact
Program Director
Brittany Carey MSN, APRN, AGNP-C
VA Bedford Geriatrics & Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
VA Bedford Healthcare System
VA Boston health care
Email: Brittany.Carey@va.gov