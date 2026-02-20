Geriatrics and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (GEC-NPR)

VA Bedford is the largest and most academically active facility among VA systems of similar complexity nationwide. As an Age-Friendly Health System with recognized team-based learning by the National Collaborative for Improving the Clinical Learning Environment (NCICLE), VA Bedford offers a proven model of interprofessional education. This program prepares the next generation of geriatric nurse practitioners through innovative, team-based clinical training.

Mission Statement: The GEC-NPR develops highly skilled advanced practice providers dedicated to serving our nation’s aging Veterans through comprehensive clinical training across the continuum of care, including long-term care, rehabilitation, home-based primary care, and palliative medicine. The program emphasizes evidence-based, Veteran-centered care, scholarly inquiry, and interprofessional collaboration. Guided by VA’s I CARE values (Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence), we prepare nurse practitioners to deliver care with clinical excellence and cultural competence.