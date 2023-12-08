Nurse practitioner residency programs

Resident pay is based on taxable pre-determined stipend with locality adjustments as applicable. The stipend amount is reviewed annually and set by the National VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).

Selected candidates will enjoy a 12-month paid residency with no service obligation. As a federal trainee, residents are eligible for certain benefits such as Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB), sick leave, and annual leave. A certificate of VA Residency Completion will be provided at the end of the program. Residents will be eligible to apply for VA employment upon graduation.