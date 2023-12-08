Nurse practitioner residency programs
VA Boston Healthcare System (VA BHS) nurse practitioner residency programs provide a comprehensive educational experience using didactic, clinical and scholarly components to enhance the training of the newly-licensed nurse practitioner in the care of the American Veteran.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System (VA BHS) Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program provides a comprehensive educational experience using didactic, clinical, and scholarly components to enhance the training of the newly licensed Nurse Practitioner in the care of the American Veteran. The program assists the advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) to develop from a novice provider to a competent, confident and independent APRN practitioner in primary care. The program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education and research in an inter-professional practice setting. The program is partnered with Northeastern University School of Nursing (NU SON). The VA Boston HCS and Northeastern University SON support evidenced-based nursing research and clinical practice education. This academic practice partnership fosters a supportive learning environment for academic, professional and personal success.
Mission statement
The purpose of the Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner residency is to provide an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities to result in a better prepared primary care provider available to function independently in providing services for the Veteran population. This program adopts and builds on the philosophy statements of Northeastern and the beliefs and values of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The overall mission of this program is to enhance the competencies of nurse practitioner residents, providing a well-qualified workforce to increase access to excellent primary care services for the Veterans throughout our country. Increasing the availability of these providers will expand the Department of Veteran Affairs ability to provide comprehensive primary care services and to improve the overall quality of health and primary care services.
Program goals and objectives
- Recruit and retain well-trained and experienced AGNP/FNP residents.
- Enhance inter-professional collaborations and educational opportunities. Residents will demonstrate an expanded knowledge base and mastery of competencies to care for Veterans with chronic disorders using evidence-based treatment in collaboration with an interdisciplinary team.
- Enhance the intensity of collaborations between VA Boston and Northeastern University School of Nursing.
- Improve the quality of primary care services for Veterans.
- Achieve the professional, cognitive, and technical skills to provide veterans with high quality care reflecting the VABHS’ values (integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence).
- Prepare new graduates to practice in a diverse and rapidly changing healthcare environment.
- Integrate and apply evidence-based knowledge, expertise, and judgment required to practice ethically and safely.
- Provide a comprehensive educational experience for nurse practitioner residents, using core competencies for inter-professional collaborative practice, and Veteran-centered competencies, to expand the knowledge necessary to ethically apply scientific and clinical expertise.
Program structure
This 12-month residency is divided into a year-long primary care experience with opportunities in other specialties as well. VA Boston HCS is the largest consolidated tertiary care center for the VA New England Healthcare System Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN). It encompasses three main campuses (including 448 inpatient beds, 160 nursing home beds, and 46 domiciliary beds) and five community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) within a 40-mile radius of greater Boston. In FY 2023, VA BHS had 896,482 outpatient encounters and 60,173 station-level unique patients.
Benefits
Resident pay is based on taxable pre-determined stipend with locality adjustments as applicable. The stipend amount is reviewed annually and set by the National VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
Selected candidates will enjoy a 12-month paid residency with no service obligation. As a federal trainee, residents are eligible for certain benefits such as Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB), sick leave, and annual leave. A certificate of VA Residency Completion will be provided at the end of the program. Residents will be eligible to apply for VA employment upon graduation.
Program contacts:
Erin Shea PhD, APRN, FNP-BC
Director VA Boston Primary Care NP Residency Program; Primary Care Provider Plymouth CBOC
VA Boston health care
Phone: 508-583-4500
Email: Erin.Shea@va.gov
Abigail Munroe MS, AGNP-C
Coordinator VA Boston Primary Care NP Residency Program; Primary Care Provider Women’s Health
VA Boston health care
Phone: (857) 364-5941
Email: Abigail.Munroe@va.gov
Geriatrics and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
VA Boston Healthcare System (VABHS) and Northeastern University’s Bouvé College of Health Sciences School of Nursing have partnered to develop an innovative and immersive experience within the geriatrics and extended care nurse practitioner residency program (GEC-NPR).
The GEC-NPR program is designed to provide a robust training experience for new graduate nurse practitioner residents across multiple practice settings with an exclusive focus on geriatric care. Training is focused on building upon foundational clinical knowledge, while also allowing participants to rotate through various clinical settings to promote critical thinking and versatility. The program will allow residents to gain a wealth of experience in managing the care of veterans with acute and chronic complex health conditions.
Program structure
The federally funded traineeship model offers:
- 12-month residency (2,080 hours)
- Clinical supervision throughout the program
- 100% dedicated training time
- Robust curriculum with 80% experiential activities that apply academic concepts to clinical practice in a variety of care settings, and 20% didactics that builds upon academic learning – including Grand Rounds, Journal Club, and other learning experiences
Residents are assigned a mentor to act as a resource and provide support as they focus on the advancement of clinical, leadership, and scholarship skills with an emphasis on Veteran-centric, geriatric-focused care. Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded. At the time of completion of the NPR program, residents will have one year of credible population-specific clinical experience.
Benefits
Resident pay is based on taxable pre-determined stipend with locality adjustments as applicable. The stipend amount is reviewed annually and set by the National VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
Selected candidates will enjoy a 12-month paid residency with no service obligation. As a federal trainee, residents are eligible for certain benefits such as Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB), sick leave, and annual leave. A certificate of VA Residency Completion will be provided at the end of the program. Residents will be eligible to apply for VA employment upon graduation.
Applicant qualifications
Applicants pending the completion of educational or certification/licensure requirements may be tentatively selected but may not be hired until all requirements are met. All requirements must be met by the time of program start.
Applicants should be a U.S. citizen and fluent in written and spoken English. They should have less than one year of experience as a Nurse Practitioner and have a master's degree from a program accredited by a NLNAC or CCNE accredited program within the last 12 months. Applicants must hold certification as an adult-gerontological primary care, adult-gerontological acute care, gerontological, or family nurse practitioner as well as a current, full, and unrestricted license as a RN and NP in a state, Territory or Commonwealth (i.e., Puerto Rico) of the United States, or the District of Columbia. All applicants must submit to a background screening, physical exam, drug testing, and credentialing verification of education and employment to be a part of the VA health care system.
Program contacts:
The 2023-2024 application cycle is open until March 15, 2023. The program will start September 2023. To apply for the 2023-2024 program cycle, please contact:
Alyssa Moore DNP, APRN, NP-C, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner - Geriatrics and Extended Care, Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director - Geriatrics
VA Boston health care
Phone: (774)826-1842
Email: Alyssa.Moore@va.gov
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (PMH-NPRP) is partnered with Boston College Connell School of Nursing. The VA Boston Healthcare System (BHS) and Connell School of Nursing support evidence-based nursing education, research and practice. Together, we foster a supportive learning environment for academic, professional and personal success.
The PMH-NPRP is a designed to provide clinical and academic experiences for new graduate Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) transitioning into the professional role of PMHNP. The program prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education and research in practice.
Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits
Program structure
- This is a 12-month (2080 Hours) residency program
- Clinical rotations are supplemented with didactic sessions, Grand Rounds, Journal Club and other learning experiences
- The program includes integrated didactic sessions weekly with the Harvard South Shore Residency Training Program
- Clinical Rotations: Inpatient Psychiatry, Outpatient Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, Psychiatric Emergency, Neurology, and Geropsychiatry
- Residents are assigned a mentor to act as a resource and provide support as they transition to autonomous and competent mental health nurse practitioners
- Upon successful completion of the residency, a certificate of completion is awarded
- Candidates who successfully complete the residency training program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at the VA BHS
Applicant qualifications
- U.S Citizens
- Graduate of Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner programs
- Recent graduate within the past 12 months of start date
- Hold a Master’s degree or Doctorate and be licensed, nationally board certified through the ANCC and credential as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background & Security Investigation required
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination
- Random Drug Testing required
Application requirements
- Curriculum vitae
- Official graduate school transcripts in a sealed envelop.
- Personal Statement: What personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term career development. Maximum: two (2) pages
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program); in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter
Application process
- Deadline, March 01, 2024 (accepting applications now through March 1, 2024)
- Start date, July 2024
- Submit completed application requirements to:
Nurse Recruiter
VA Boston Healthcare System
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
FAX: 774-826-1115
BostonVANurse@va.gov
CC: sherley.belizaire@va.gov
Program contacts:
Sherley Belizaire DNP, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner, Mental Health Services & Director, Nurse Practitioner Residency Program -Mental Health
VA Boston health care
Phone: (774)-826-3411
Email: sherley.belizaire@va.gov