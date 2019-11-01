Try Our New Tool for Filing a Claim for Disability Compensation

We invite you to try our newest beta tool—an application that lets you file for disability compensation online.

What’s a beta tool?

A beta tool is a new tool we’re testing to make sure it works the way it should before we give all VA.gov users access to it. Your feedback will help us make the tool better for all Veterans.

What will happen when I try the new tool?

When you agree to test out the new tool, you’ll use our online application to file a claim for disability compensation. You’ll have the same access to all the other VA.gov tools and information as you have right now.

What types of disability claims can I file with the tool?

You can file claims for new conditions, secondary conditions, and increased compensation benefits.

How can I apply?

You’ll need to be signed in to your verified DS Logon or My HealtheVet account. If you don’t have one of these accounts, you can create an ID.me account to complete the verification process.

Use the beta tool to file a claim for disability compensation.