Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information for the Birmingham VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Birmingham health care.

Mailing address

Birmingham VA Health Care System
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL  35233

Main phone numbers

Local: 205-933-8101
Toll-free: 866-487-4243

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

Appointments

205-933-8101 Ext. 337095
866-487-4243

Audiology

877-894-2600 Ext. 334704

Automated Prescription Refill Line

205-939-4580
888-250-3510

Billing and Insurance

Agent Cashier window
1st floor

205-933-8101 Ext. 334393
866-258-2772

COVID-19 Vaccines

866-487-4243

Canteen

205-933-8101 Ext. 336205

Cardiology

205-558-4729

Cardiovascular Care (Open Heart)

205-933-4480

Careers

Human Resources Management Service

205-933-8101 Ext. 335993

Chaplain Service

205-933-8101 Ext. 335521/335522/335530

Compensation and Pension

205-933-8101

Eligibility

205-558-4724

Emergency Room

205-933-4518

*Please call 911 for an emergency*

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

205-558-4744

Geriatric Center

205-933-8101 Ext. 332865

Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC)

205-558-7064

Lost and Found

205-933-8101 Ext. 334396

Medical Subspecialty Care

205-933-8101 Ext. 336347

Mental Health

205-933-8101 Ext. 335508

News Media/Public Affairs

205-558-4744

Optometry

866-487-4243

Palliative Care

205-933-8101

Patient Advocates

205-933-8101 Ext. 336984/334740/333844/414043

Patient Location

205-933-8101

Pharmacy

205-933-8101 Ext. 334502

Police Service

205-933-8101 Ext. 336444
205-212-3963

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

205-933-8101 Ext. 335508

Primary Care

205-933-8101 Ext. 335510

Release of Information

205-933-8101 Ext. 336238

Research

205-933-8101

Retail Store

205-933-8101 Ext. 336205

Social Work

205-933-8101

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

205-933-8101

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP)

205-933-8101 Ext. 335510

Surgical Specialties

205-933-8101 Ext. 335510

Telephone Care Program (TCP)

866-487-4243
205-558-7095

VA Teacher Ambassador Program

205-212-3981

Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)

205-933-8101 Ext. 334389

Voluntary Service

205-933-8101 Ext. 334396

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Phone: 205-558-4744

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 205-933-8101 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by BVAHCS


Mail:

Birmingham VA Health Care System
Business Office
Release of Information
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL  35233

For questions about your request to BVAHCS

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 336238

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABIRPublicAffairsactionitems@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

