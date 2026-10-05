Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information for the Birmingham VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Birmingham health care.

Mailing address

Birmingham VA Health Care System
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL  35233

Main phone numbers

Local: 205-933-8101
Toll-free: 866-487-4243

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

A – F

Agent Cashier

Allergy

; ext. 334432

Ambulatory Surgery (ASF)

; ext. 336036

Anesthesia 

Appointments


Audiology

Automated Prescription Refill Line


Bariatric Clinic

; ext. 334432

Billing and Insurance

1-

Blind Rehab

Blue Clinic

, ext. 336016

Bronchoscopy

; ext. 334158

Canteen

Cardio Arrythmia Clinic

; ext. 336349

Cardiology Heart Failure Clinic

Cardiology

Cardiovascular Care (Open Heart)

Cardiovascular Surgery

; ext. 336339

Careers

Human Resources Management Service

Caregiver Support

205-212-3735

CCU

Chaplain Service

; ext. 335522; ext. 335530

Chemotherapy

; ext. 336034; ext. 336317

Chronic Kidney Disease Clinic

; ext. 336349

Colorectal Clinic

; ext. 334429

Community Care

 

Dental 

; ext. 334504

Dermatology

; ext. 336339

Diabetic Specialist

; ext. 336349

Dialysis

; ext. 336514

 

Eligibility

, ext.334724

Emergency Room

*Please call 911 for an emergency*

Endocrinology

; ext. 336349

Ear, Nose, Throat

; ext. 336339

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

G – M

Gastroenterology (GI )Clinic

; ext. 336592

General Surgery

; ext. 334430

Geriatric Center

Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC)

Gold Clinic (Annex)

; ext. 335259

Gynecology 

205-933-8101, ext. 335441

Heart Station

; ext. 331360

Hematology

Home Oxygen

HudVash (Homeless)

 

Infectious Disease

Infusion/Transfusion

; ext. 334158

Lung Mass

Lost and Found

Male Breast Health

; ext. 336339

Medical Subspecialty Care

Mental Health

MICU

Million Veteran Program

MOVE Coordinator

My HealtheVet

 

 

N – Z

Neurology

; ext. 336349

Neurosurgery

; ext. 334432

News Media/Public Affairs

Ophthalmology - Eye Surgery

Optical Center - Eyeglasses

; ext. 333243

Optometry - Eye Clinic

; ext. 331191

Orthopedics

; ext. 336339

 

Pain Clinic/AIPC

Pain Rehabilitation Outpatient Program

; ext. 333540

Palliative Care

Paracentesis

; ext. 336036

Patient Advocates

Peer Support Services

Pharmacy

Phoenix Clinic (Blue Clinic) Annex

Physical Medicine & Rehab

Plastic Surgery

; ext. 336339

Podiatry

Police Service


Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Prosthetics

; ext. 333043

Pulmonary 

Pulmonary Function Lab

Radiology

Red Clinic

Release of Information

; ext. 334381; ext. 336154; ext. 333879; ext. 336342; ext. 336694

Renal Clinic

; ext. 336349

Research

Retail Store

Returning Service Member Care

Rheumatology

; ext. 336034

Safe Harbor

Shot Clinic

; ext. 334158

SICU

Skin Risk

; ext. 334432

Sleep Clinic

Social Work

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP)

Surgery Pre-Workup

; ext. 334158

Surgical Oncology

; ext. 334432

Surgical Podiatry

; ext. 336129

Surgical Specialties

Telephone Care Program (TCP)


Thoracic Surgery

; ext. 336339

Toxic Exposure Screening

; ext. 336785

Travel Office

Urology (1k Clinic PM)

; ext. 334432

Urology (3k Clinic AM)

; ext. 334158

Vascular Access

; ext. 334432

Veterans Crisis Line

988  then press  1

Veteran Transportation Service

Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)

Voluntary Service

; ext. 334396

Womens Clinic- Birmingham

; ext. 335447

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Phone: Ext: 334744

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 205-933-8101 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Submit a request to:

Email: VHABIRBirminghamFOIAOffice@va.gov


Mail:

Birmingham VA Health Care System
Business Office
Release of Information
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL  35233

For questions about your medical records request to BVAHCS

Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 336238

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page. (link: https://department.va.gov/foia/)

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at PublicAffairsStaff@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 