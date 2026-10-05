Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information for the Birmingham VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Birmingham health care.
Mailing address
Birmingham VA Health Care System
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233
Main phone numbers
Local: 205-933-8101
Toll-free: 866-487-4243
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
Agent Cashier
Allergy
Ambulatory Surgery (ASF)
Anesthesia
Appointments
Audiology
Automated Prescription Refill Line
Bariatric Clinic
Billing and Insurance
1-
Blind Rehab
Blue Clinic
Bronchoscopy
Canteen
Cardio Arrythmia Clinic
Cardiology Heart Failure Clinic
Cardiology
Cardiovascular Care (Open Heart)
Cardiovascular Surgery
Careers
Human Resources Management Service
Caregiver Support
CCU
Chaplain Service
Chemotherapy
Chronic Kidney Disease Clinic
Colorectal Clinic
Community Care
Dental
Dermatology
Diabetic Specialist
Dialysis
Eligibility
Emergency Room
*Please call 911 for an emergency*
Endocrinology
Ear, Nose, Throat
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
G – M
Gastroenterology (GI )Clinic
General Surgery
Geriatric Center
Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC)
Gold Clinic (Annex)
Gynecology
Heart Station
Hematology
Home Oxygen
HudVash (Homeless)
Infectious Disease
Infusion/Transfusion
Lung Mass
Lost and Found
Male Breast Health
Medical Subspecialty Care
Mental Health
MICU
Million Veteran Program
MOVE Coordinator
My HealtheVet
N – Z
Neurology
Neurosurgery
News Media/Public Affairs
Ophthalmology - Eye Surgery
Optical Center - Eyeglasses
Optometry - Eye Clinic
Orthopedics
Pain Clinic/AIPC
Pain Rehabilitation Outpatient Program
Palliative Care
Paracentesis
Patient Advocates
Peer Support Services
Pharmacy
Phoenix Clinic (Blue Clinic) Annex
Physical Medicine & Rehab
Plastic Surgery
Podiatry
Police Service
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Prosthetics
Pulmonary
Pulmonary Function Lab
Radiology
Red Clinic
Release of Information
Renal Clinic
Research
Retail Store
Returning Service Member Care
Rheumatology
Safe Harbor
Shot Clinic
SICU
Skin Risk
Sleep Clinic
Social Work
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP)
Surgery Pre-Workup
Surgical Oncology
Surgical Podiatry
Surgical Specialties
Telephone Care Program (TCP)
Thoracic Surgery
Toxic Exposure Screening
Travel Office
Urology (1k Clinic PM)
Urology (3k Clinic AM)
Vascular Access
Veterans Crisis Line
988 then press 1
Veteran Transportation Service
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
Voluntary Service
Womens Clinic- Birmingham
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Birmingham VA Health Care System.
Phone:
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 205-933-8101 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Submit a request to:
Email: VHABIRBirminghamFOIAOffice@va.gov
Mail:
Birmingham VA Health Care System
Business Office
Release of Information
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233
For questions about your medical records request to BVAHCS
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 336238
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page. (link: https://department.va.gov/foia/)
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at PublicAffairsStaff@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018