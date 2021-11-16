Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information for the Birmingham VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Birmingham health care.
Mailing address
Birmingham VA Health Care System
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233
Main phone numbers
Local: 205-933-8101
Toll-free: 866-487-4243
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
Appointments
205-933-8101 Ext. 337095
866-487-4243
Audiology
877-894-2600 Ext. 334704
Automated Prescription Refill Line
Billing and Insurance
Agent Cashier window
1st floor
205-933-8101 Ext. 334393
866-258-2772
COVID-19 Vaccines
Canteen
205-933-8101 Ext. 336205
Cardiology
Cardiovascular Care (Open Heart)
Careers
Human Resources Management Service
205-933-8101 Ext. 335993
Chaplain Service
205-933-8101 Ext. 335521/335522/335530
Compensation and Pension
Eligibility
Emergency Room
*Please call 911 for an emergency*
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
Geriatric Center
205-933-8101 Ext. 332865
Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC)
Lost and Found
205-933-8101 Ext. 334396
Medical Subspecialty Care
205-933-8101 Ext. 336347
Mental Health
205-933-8101 Ext. 335508
News Media/Public Affairs
Optometry
Palliative Care
Patient Advocates
205-933-8101 Ext. 336984/334740/333844/414043
Patient Location
Pharmacy
205-933-8101 Ext. 334502
Police Service
205-933-8101 Ext. 336444
205-212-3963
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
205-933-8101 Ext. 335508
Primary Care
205-933-8101 Ext. 335510
Release of Information
205-933-8101 Ext. 336238
Research
Retail Store
205-933-8101 Ext. 336205
Social Work
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP)
205-933-8101 Ext. 335510
Surgical Specialties
205-933-8101 Ext. 335510
Telephone Care Program (TCP)
VA Teacher Ambassador Program
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
205-933-8101 Ext. 334389
Voluntary Service
205-933-8101 Ext. 334396
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Birmingham VA Health Care System.
Phone: 205-558-4744
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 205-933-8101 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by BVAHCS
Mail:
Birmingham VA Health Care System
Business Office
Release of Information
700 South 19th Street
Birmingham, AL 35233
For questions about your request to BVAHCS
Phone: 205-933-8101, ext. 336238
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Birmingham.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABIRPublicAffairsactionitems@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018