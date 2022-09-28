Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Oct 19, 2022, 7:30 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Help us combat the blood supply shortage and save lives!
Walk-ins welcome or to schedule an appointment at the links below:
Bloodmobile at Birmingham VA Clinic:
https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/767037
Medical Center 9th Floor Auditorium:
https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/762222
All Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card!
Donors must be 17 or older (16 with written parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and show photo I.D. All donors receive a recognition items and cholesterol screening. For more information, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.See more events