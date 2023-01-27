Beneficiary Travel Claims Self Service System Standdown

During the week of February 6-10, the Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a Beneficiary Travel Self Service System standdown. The Travel Pay window will be closed.

This standdown is necessary to process claims in the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) and work toward to decreasing the claims inventory to under 10 days. The Birmingham VA transitioned to the digital portal last year to offer Veterans a more convenient method to process claims with improved efficiency.

All Veterans are strongly encouraged to adopt the BTSSS portal for all future travel claims. Paper claims submitted by Veterans create delays in uploading those claims to BTSSS.

During the standdown volunteers will answer questions and offer assistance using BTSSS, however the Travel Pay window will be closed.

The Birmingham VA activated new system on October 3rd, 2022, through the Access VA website. The system offers Veterans and beneficiaries with the following advantages:

More convenience and ease in submitting claims 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,

Timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements,

Self-help tools to find answers to questions, and

Capability to track a claim and your complete claims history.

To log into BTSSS, you will need a Department of Defense DS Logon or an ID.me account. You can set up your ID.me account at Verifying Your Identity On VA.gov | Veterans Affairs

To submit a claim or get information about a DS Logon, visit https://eauth.va.gov/accessva/. Select the description that fits you best then choose BTSSS.

