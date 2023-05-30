Juneteenth Celebration

Come celebrate Juneteenth 2023 with the Birmingham VA Health Care System!

This is our groundbreaking celebration of this new federal holiday and we want to share our festivities with VA employees, Veterans, and the surrounding community. We have a festival-type atmosphere on June 15, 2023, at the Birmingham VA Clinic Atrium from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. We will have live music, African performances, education on Juneteenth, food, games, and more!