Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall
Birmingham VA Health Care System Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans who receive a call announcing the Town Hall should remain on the line and follow prompted instructions to participate.
Veterans may also listen to the livestream using access.live/birminghamva or call 833-305-1713.
The Birmingham VA Health Care System held a live Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall event June 22, 2023.
Click here to view the recording.
Click here to view the slide presentation.
The Birmingham VA Health Care System would like to thank the Women Veterans of Alabama who make our health care system their provider of choice. More than 9,000 Women Veterans receive care at our medical center or at one of our 10 VA clinics.