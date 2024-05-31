Skip to Content

Birmingham VAHCS PTSD Awareness Resource Fair

ptsd awareness month

Birmingham VAHCS PTSD Awareness Resource Fair

When:

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Red Clinic Lobby 1st Floor

700 South 19th Street

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

The Birmingham VA Medical Center will be hosting a PTSD Awareness Resource Fair on Thurs. June 27th from 9am-1pm. Discover the range of services available for PTSD diagnosed Veterans and their loved ones. Resources and refreshments provided and subject matter experts on-site to answer your questions. All are welcome!

Last updated: