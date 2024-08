Huntsville VA Community Job Fair

When: Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 500 Markaview Road, Northwest Huntsville, AL Cost: Free





Employers from the Huntsville and surrounding areas are looking for Veterans like yourself. Companies will be on station to discuss potential job opportunities and setup job interviews for qualified applicants.

For information or to represent your company, please email: Greggory.deboer@va.gov

