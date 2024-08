BVAHCS Memorial Ruck for Suicide Prevention

When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Annex 2415 7th Avenue South Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





Join our Birmingham Suicide Prevention Team for their memorial ruck thru downtown Birmingham, remembering and honoring our Service Members and Veterans who we have lost by suicide and providing support and acknowledgment to their survivors.

