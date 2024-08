Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

When: Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Please join us for the Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall as we discuss with female Veterans, their families and community partners on specific services available at our VA medical center and clinics throughout all catchment areas in Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Click on the meeting link above and enter Passcode: 504482

