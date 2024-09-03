Family Day Veterans Resource Fair Oak Mountain State Park Family Day Veterans Resource Fair Oak Mountain State Park When: Sun. Sep 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT Where: Sandpiper Pavilion 200 Terrace Drive Pelham, AL Cost: Free





Join us Sunday September 15th, 2024, as a collaboration of Veteran Service Organizations host a Family day and Resource fair for for Veterans at Oak Mountain State Park.

There will be food, music, and a multitude of resources available for Veterans and family members.

The goal is to make more Veterans aware of the support resources that are available to them and their families.

Free park admission for Veterans & Families.

