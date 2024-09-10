Blue/Gold Clinic Flu Fair

When: Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: 2415 7th Avenue South Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





On October 4, stop by the Blue and Gold Clinics for the walk-in flu fair!

The Birmingham VA Health Care System, including the Blue and Gold Clinics offer flu shots to enrolled Veterans during scheduled clinic appointments and in special walk-in flu shot clinics. There is no charge for the flu shot and Veterans are reminded to bring their VA identification card.

If you are anticipating receiving the COVID vaccine with the flu vaccine, talk with our clinic staff about availability.

Other VA events