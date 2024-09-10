Bessemer Clinic Flu Fair

When: Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 975 Ninth Avenue, Southwest, Medical West Office Complex, Suite 400 Bessemer, AL Cost: Free





On October 4, stop by the Bessemer Clinic for the walk-in flu fair!

The Birmingham VA Health Care System, including the Bessemer Clinic offers flu shots to enrolled Veterans during scheduled clinic appointments and in special walk-in flu shot clinics. There is no charge for the flu shot and Veterans are reminded to bring their VA identification card.

If you are anticipating receiving the COVID vaccine with the flu vaccine, talk with our clinic staff about availability.

Other VA events