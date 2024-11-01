Resources for Veterans UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Resources for Veterans UAB Callahan Eye Hospital When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: UAB Callahan Eye Hospital 1st floor 1720 University Blvd Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





Our Outreach Team will be out providing great information on the benefits available to Veterans and family members. Including local community partners and vendors : Callahan Human Resources, Still Serving Veterans, UAB Medicine HR, Veterans Outreach Program.

For more information please email: callhandiversity@uabmc.edu

Reference from this web page or from any of the information services sponsored by the VA to any non-governmental entity, product, service or information does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the VA or any of its employees. We are not responsible for the content of any “off-site” web pages referenced from this server.

Other VA events