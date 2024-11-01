Skip to Content

In observance of Veterans Day  we will be closed Monday, November 11. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics.  Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.   For any Mental Health Emergencies: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

Resources for Veterans UAB Callahan Eye Hospital

Resources for Veterans UAB Callahan Eye Hospital

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

UAB Callahan Eye Hospital 1st floor

1720 University Blvd

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

Our Outreach Team will be out providing great information on the benefits available to Veterans and family members. Including local community partners and vendors : Callahan Human Resources, Still Serving Veterans, UAB Medicine HR, Veterans Outreach Program. 

 

For more information please  email: callhandiversity@uabmc.edu

 

Reference from this web page or from any of the information services sponsored by the VA to any non-governmental entity, product, service or information does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the VA or any of its employees. We are not responsible for the content of any “off-site” web pages referenced from this server.

Other VA events

Last updated: