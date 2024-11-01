Skip to Content

In observance of Veterans Day  we will be closed Monday, November 11. This closure includes each of our Veterans Clinics.  Our Emergency Department remains open 24 hours.   For any Mental Health Emergencies: Call Veteran Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or text 83255

2nd Annual Veterans Day Bass Tournament

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Southside Landing Boat Ramp

721 Pier, AL-77

Southside, AL

Cost:

Free

 Our Outreach Team will be out providing information on benefits and services for Veterans during the 2nd Annual Veterans Day Bass Tournament at Southside Landing Boat Ramp in Southside, AL.  Come get great information for Veterans and try reeling in the biggest catch.  For more information please contact:  Derrick Foster 256-452-1914 

 

Reference from this web page or from any of the information services sponsored by the VA to any non-governmental entity, product, service or information does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the VA or any of its employees. We are not responsible for the content of any “off-site” web pages referenced from this server.

Other VA events

Last updated: