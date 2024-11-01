2nd Annual Veterans Day Bass Tournament When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Southside Landing Boat Ramp 721 Pier, AL-77 Southside, AL Cost: Free





Our Outreach Team will be out providing information on benefits and services for Veterans during the 2nd Annual Veterans Day Bass Tournament at Southside Landing Boat Ramp in Southside, AL. Come get great information for Veterans and try reeling in the biggest catch. For more information please contact: Derrick Foster 256-452-1914

