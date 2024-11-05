Birmingham VA Blood Drive

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT Where: 700 South 19th Street Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





The LifeSouth Team and BloodMobile will be at the Birmingham VA Medical Center for our local blood drive on Thursday November 7th, from 7:30am-4pm. Donating blood is a selfless act by one person to help save the lives of others. Blood cannot be manufactured, and local hospitals rely on LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is on the shelf to help patients in their moment of need. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet less than 10 percent donate annually. Whether you’re a regular or first-time donor, donating is a powerful way to make a difference.

LIFESOUTH will be giving away $20 gift cards for Whole Blood, $40 gift cards Automated, and T-shirts while supplies last.

