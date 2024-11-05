2ND Annual Advisory Board Veteran Resource Fair - Huntsville VA Clinic

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 500 Markaview Road, Northwest Huntsville, AL Cost: Free





Join us at the Huntsville VA Clinic as we host our annual Advisory Board Veteran Resource Fair. We will have VA Program experts on hand to talk about all the benefits available, along with community partners providing information on Veteran Service Programs, Education pathways, and much more.

For more information please contact: greggory.deboer@va.gov

