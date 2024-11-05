Skip to Content

Starting November 4th, 2024, renovations for the Birmingham Outpatient Clinic (Annex) Parking deck are set to commence over the next six to seven months.  Please be mindful of renovation areas navigating the parking deck. We encourage everyone to plan ahead to avoid disruptions to appointments.   

 

2ND Annual Advisory Board Veteran Resource Fair - Huntsville VA Clinic

When:

Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

500 Markaview Road, Northwest

Huntsville, AL

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Huntsville VA Clinic as we host our annual Advisory Board Veteran Resource Fair. We will have VA Program experts on hand to talk about all the benefits available, along with community partners providing information on Veteran Service Programs, Education pathways, and much more.

For more information please contact: greggory.deboer@va.gov

