Oxford Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
Oxford Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Oxford Public Library
110 E 6th Street
oxford, AL
Cost:
Free
Join us Thursday November 14, 2024, from 10A.M. – 1P.M. at the Oxford Public Library. We will have representatives to assist with Compensation and Pension Claims, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Toxic Exposure Screenings, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, Insurance Resources and Homeless Veteran Resources.