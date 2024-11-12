Skip to Content

The Birmingham Outpatient Clinic (Annex) Parking deck is currently under renovations for the next six to seven months.  Please be mindful of renovation areas navigating the parking deck.  We encourage everyone to plan ahead to avoid disruptions to appointments, as parking arrangements will change.

 

Oxford Resource Fair & Claims Clinic

When:

Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Oxford Public Library

110 E 6th Street

oxford, AL

Cost:

Free

Join us Thursday November 14, 2024, from 10A.M. – 1P.M. at the Oxford Public Library.  We will have representatives to assist with Compensation and Pension Claims, Enrollment in VA Health Care, Toxic Exposure Screenings, Health Care Resources, Educational Benefits, Insurance Resources and Homeless Veteran Resources. 

