2nd Annual Vets And Vehicles Car Show

When: Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 7901 Crestwood Boulevard Irondale, AL Cost: Free





Join us for the 2nd Annual Vets And Vehicles Car Show at the Birmingham East Clinic Campus Friday Dec 6th. We will have refreshments, live music, and awesome cars for everyone to enjoy. We will also have Veteran information booths about programs & services available to our Veterans in the community.

