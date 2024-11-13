Skip to Content

The Birmingham Outpatient Clinic (Annex) Parking deck is currently under renovations for the next six to seven months.  Please be mindful of renovation areas navigating the parking deck.  We encourage everyone to plan ahead to avoid disruptions to appointments, as parking arrangements will change.

 

Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco! Birmingham VA Medical Center

When:

Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Front Entrance

700 South 19th Street

Birmingham, AL

Cost:

Free

The Birmingham VA Health Care system is hosting the “Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco!” resource fair during this year’s Great American Smokeout on November 21st. This is a perfect time to choose to quit. When Veterans plan for putting out that last cigarette, this fair will provide the resources and support for success.

