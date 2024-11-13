Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco! at the Birmingham VA Clinic
Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco! at the Birmingham VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
2415 7th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL
Cost:
Free
The Birmingham VA Health Care system is hosting the “Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco!” resource fair during this year’s Great American Smokeout on November 21st. This is a perfect time to choose to quit. When Veterans plan for putting out that last cigarette, this fair will provide the resources and support for success.