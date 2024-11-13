Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco! at the Guntersville VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm CT
Where:
100 Judy Smith Drive
Guntersville, AL
Cost:
Free
The Birmingham VA Health Care system is hosting the “Smoke a Turkey Not Tobacco!” resource fair during this year’s Great American Smokeout on November 21st. This is a perfect time to choose to quit. When Veterans plan for putting out that last cigarette, this fair will provide the resources and support for success.