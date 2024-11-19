My HealtheVet Resource Fair

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 1st Floor Lobby 700 South 19th Street Birmingham, AL Cost: Free





The My HealtheVet Office will be hosting a Registration/Resource Fair on Tuesday December 10th, 2024 9:30 A.M. to 1 P.M., at the Birmingham VA Medical Center to help Veterans and family members get registered with My HealtheVet and assist with navigating the new transition to the new sign in. If you’re new to My HealtheVet or just need a refresher, please join our experts for these informative events.

* Veterans are required to bring their smart phones (or digital devices), personal email address (with password access) and current government ID (state driver’s license, government passport).

Learn how to create a Login.gov or ID.me account: https://www.va.gov/resources/creating-an-account-for-vagov/

Other VA events