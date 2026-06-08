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Birmingham VAHCS New Patient Orientation

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Birmingham VAHCS New Patient Orientation

When:

Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Cost:

Free

Are you a new Patient or Family Caregiver to the Birmingham VA Health Care System? Join every 3rd Wednesday at 9am, as we discuss Health Services, Benefits, travel and various topics on getting the health care you earned. 

Join by phone by calling:

1-  

Access Code: 0

Press # twice to listen to the meeting. 

Or join us virtually  by clicking this link. 

Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Wed. Aug 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

Wed. Oct 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT

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