My HealtheVet Registration/Resource Outreach

The My HealtheVet Office will be hosting a Registration/Resource Fair on Tuesday August 19th, from 9:00 A.M. to 1 P.M., at the Birmingham VA Clinic to help Veterans and family members get registered with My HealtheVet and assist with navigating the new transition to the new sign in. If you’re new to My HealtheVet or just need a refresher, please join our experts for these informative events.

* Veterans are required to bring their smart phones (or digital devices), personal email address (with password access) and current government ID (state driver’s license, government passport).

Learn how to create at LOGIN.GOV or ID.me account: https://www.va.gov/resources/creating-an-account-for-vagov/

TIP: Go to website www.VA.gov, click “Sign-in” then select ID.me or Login.gov to follow their steps to create (or sign-in) and then sign-in AGAIN to verify your identity with ID.me or Login.gov for verified modern credentials.